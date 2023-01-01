NIKI BEACH is located in Kamariotissa, 500 meters from the port of Samothrace and 10 meters from the beach. It has been in operation since 1982 and was fully renovated in 2007. It is a hotel on the island, certified by the Greek National Tourism Organization in 2010.NIKI BEACH is essentially located at the center of the island, offering to its guests the capability of easily exploring the island of the Kavirians. The visitor can wander through the narrow alleys of Chora, located 5 km away, a traditional protected settlement, with a particular color. It is imperative to visit the archaeological site, which is located at a 5km distance from the hotel. You may also walk on the mountain up to the Vathres (ponds) at 14 km, and also to Therma (hot springs). The ponds are natural pools, of a rare beauty, created by the waterfall. Furthermore, you can swim at the Pachia Ammos beach, which is the only sandy beach, located at a distance of 14km, at the south of the island.

1 DAY AGO