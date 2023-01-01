Read full article on original website
The best available hotels & places to stay near Agios Konstantinos
Daphne Hotel is situated in the Nightgales valley of Agios Konstantinos, the nicest area of Samos Island. Due to its privileged position on a hillside, you can enjoy a spectacular view of the valley and the blue Aegean Sea. All 35 rooms built with traditional materials on several levels, have private balconies facing the sea. Freshly made breakfast is prepared daily alternating between a great variety of greek specialities.
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
10 hotels in Lefkada Town: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Lefkada Town, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Lefkadio Suites, Allure Central Boutique Hotel, Eriel Apartments, The Secret Boutique Hotel, Niriides Apartments, Excess Hotel, Kamares Luxury Apartments, Iliana Villas, Lefkada Princess, Studio Kostas. 1. Lefkadio Suites. Karavela Str., Lefkada Town 31100 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory.
10 hotels in Mavrovouni: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mavrovouni, Gytheio, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Thirides Beach Resort, Kalypso Guesthouses, Margo Beach Hotel, Diamond Palace, Kallisto Studios, Cavo Grosso Bungalows, Chateau de Georges, Bello Horizonte Rooms & Apartments, Camping Gythion Bay, Land of Gods. 1. Thirides Beach Resort. 1st Beach of Mavrovouni, Mavrovouni, Gytheio...
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Oasi Luxury Apartments, Ammos Beach, Glyfa Ammos Apartments, Meltemi Apartments, Alex Studios, Villa Irina. 1. Oasi Luxury Apartments. Glyfas Beach road, Glyfa 350 13 Greece. Excellent. 74%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based...
The 7 best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama, Spa Resort Libverda - Villa Friedland, Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Lesni Zatisi, Hotel Montana, Pension Protez, Areal Vzlet, Penzion Pod Sudem. 1. Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama. Lazne Libverda 82, Lazne...
6 hotels in Llogara National Park: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Llogara National Park, Vlore County including Llogora Tourist Village, Restorant Alberti llogara, Uji I Panjes, Hotel Keshtjella Llogara, Hotel Alpin Llogara, Hotel Uji I Panjes Llogara Log Cabins. 1. Llogora Tourist Village. Sh8, Rruga Nacionale Vlore-Sarande, Llogara National Park 8401 Albania. Excellent. 36%. Good. 35%
Cua Can Hotels | Places to Stay in Cua Can
Discover the best hotels in Cua Can, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province including Fusion Resort Phu Quoc - All Spa Inclusive, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Gold Sand Beach Bungalow, HaNa Resort & Bungalow, Thuy Van Bungalow Phu Quoc, Mia Homestay, Anvien Motel, Rain Forest Resort Phu Quoc, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Rainforest Resort.
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
8 hotels in Rau de Mori: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Rau de Mori, Hunedoara County, Western Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Retezat, Cabana Retezat, Pensiunea Pastravarie Cerna, Clif Alpin Center, Cabana Trei Brazi Retezat, Cabana Ovidiu, Casa Verde, Cabana Cory Rausor. 1. Pensiunea Retezat. Str. Nisipoasa Nr. 351, Rau de Mori 337382 Romania. Excellent. 63%. Good.
The 5 best hotels in Pozo Izquierdo, Spain
Avenida las Bajas, 63, 35119 Pozo Izquierdo, Gran Canaria Spain. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is an accommodation where the traveler can feel at home. A few kilometres from the tourist area, the house is ideal for tourists who seek tranquility and human warmth, sharing their experiences. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is located in Pozo Izquierdo, in the south-east of Gran Canaria. Here you can find wind conditions and very regular waves that make it possible to enjoy all year round. Although it requires a high level, it is a spot known internationally for being included in the world Circuit of the PWA (Association of Professional windsurfers). The area is attended by several windsurfing, SUP & Kite schools and equipment rental.
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
The 6 best hotels in Malaia, Romania
Whenever you want a mountain escape or just to relax away from the stress of urban life, Casa Altfel is the perfect location. Located on the way to Transalpina, Casa Altfel is the first boutique boarding house in the heart of the Lotru Valley. Casa Altfel is located at the base of the Capatanii Mountains, within the Village Valley (Valea Satului), in the settlement of Malaia, off the national road DN7A. We carefully designed the boarding house by paying attention to every detail in order to create the ideal home away from home, a place to relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones. With this in mind, every room and apartment within the house has been decorated in a different style, with the intention to offer a unique experience to its guests.
Rinas Hotels | Places to Stay in Rinas
Discover the best hotels in Rinas, Durres County including Best Western Premier Ark Hotel, Hotel Airport Tirana, Hotel Verzaci, Airport Garden Hotel, Hotel Erandi, Hotel Vila Zeus, Vila Aeroport, N Hotel By Noshi, Ador Resort Hotel - Rinas, Hotel Alpet. 1. Best Western Premier Ark Hotel. Airport Road Tirana Airport...
Balassagyarmat Hotels | Places to Stay in Balassagyarmat
Balassagyarmat in family-style restaurant combined with a pension. We invite all our visiting guests home-style cuisine, polite service and small rooms with a cozy. the beach is 150 m from the coast Ipoly 100 m away from our pension. Various recreational facilities (archery, fishing, hiking, museum visits, horse riding etc), and will offer guests.
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Presseggersee, Carinthia, Austrian Alps
Our apartments are located on the Presseggersee - in the Carnic region of Carinthia - half an hour's drive from the Italian border, in the sunny south of Austria. In the summer untroubled bathing is announced. Swimming, surfing, boating, paddle-boating - the lake with drinking water quality and pleasant temperature is perfect for the whole family. Hikers and climbers also come into their own: around the lake - the entire Gail valley - there are countless untouched piece of nature waiting to be discovered. The pleasant southern climate, acting under the influence of the nearby Adriatic and the Alps to the north protected for continued good weather. In winter you can reach the Nassfeld ski slope by car or by cost-free bus in 15 minutes.
Top 10 hotels in Voskopoje, Albania
From the wonderful family that runs the place to the farm to table food that is served, this was better than any Bed And Breakfast I've stayed at in New England (the land of Bed and Breakfast)! The village itself is very interesting and well worth a visit. It abounds with nature and cultural monuments. Trust me, you won't be disappointed!
Kamariotissa Hotels | Places to Stay in Kamariotissa
NIKI BEACH is located in Kamariotissa, 500 meters from the port of Samothrace and 10 meters from the beach. It has been in operation since 1982 and was fully renovated in 2007. It is a hotel on the island, certified by the Greek National Tourism Organization in 2010.NIKI BEACH is essentially located at the center of the island, offering to its guests the capability of easily exploring the island of the Kavirians. The visitor can wander through the narrow alleys of Chora, located 5 km away, a traditional protected settlement, with a particular color. It is imperative to visit the archaeological site, which is located at a 5km distance from the hotel. You may also walk on the mountain up to the Vathres (ponds) at 14 km, and also to Therma (hot springs). The ponds are natural pools, of a rare beauty, created by the waterfall. Furthermore, you can swim at the Pachia Ammos beach, which is the only sandy beach, located at a distance of 14km, at the south of the island.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Sovramonte, Province of Belluno, Veneto
Our B&B Bellavista Zorzoi is located in Zorzoi di Sovramonte, main door to the National Park of the Dolomites and just at the border between the Belluno province and Trento province. Our 3 rooms have a wonderful view on the Monte Grappa and Lamon. It's a perfect place to relax and restore energies in our beautiful Nature.
Top 10 hotels in Velke Pavlovice, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Velke Pavlovice, South Moravian Region, Moravia including Hotel Lotrinsky, Vinarsky Pension Andre, Penzion Vinarstvi Buchtovi, Apartmany JitRo, Penzion Hadlik, Penzion U Hada, Penzion Stara Hora, Penzion V Pohadce, Penzion Pod Slunecnou, Opile Sklepy. 1. Hotel Lotrinsky. Dlouha 1177/69, Velke Pavlovice 69106 Czech Republic. Excellent. 84%
