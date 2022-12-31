Read full article on original website
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Monte Bondone, Trento, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige
Discover the best hotels in Monte Bondone, Trento, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Hotel Monte Bondone, Hotel Montana, Le Blanc Hotel & Spa, Hotel Alpine Mugon, Residence Prada, Hotel Vason, Ilia House, Monte Bondone Appartamenti. 1. Hotel Monte Bondone. Via Dei Falchi 19, 38123 Vaneze, Trento Italy. Excellent. 52%
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Oasi Luxury Apartments, Ammos Beach, Glyfa Ammos Apartments, Meltemi Apartments, Alex Studios, Villa Irina. 1. Oasi Luxury Apartments. Glyfas Beach road, Glyfa 350 13 Greece. Excellent. 74%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based...
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Sovramonte, Province of Belluno, Veneto
Our B&B Bellavista Zorzoi is located in Zorzoi di Sovramonte, main door to the National Park of the Dolomites and just at the border between the Belluno province and Trento province. Our 3 rooms have a wonderful view on the Monte Grappa and Lamon. It's a perfect place to relax and restore energies in our beautiful Nature.
The 5 best hotels in Pozo Izquierdo, Spain
Avenida las Bajas, 63, 35119 Pozo Izquierdo, Gran Canaria Spain. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is an accommodation where the traveler can feel at home. A few kilometres from the tourist area, the house is ideal for tourists who seek tranquility and human warmth, sharing their experiences. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is located in Pozo Izquierdo, in the south-east of Gran Canaria. Here you can find wind conditions and very regular waves that make it possible to enjoy all year round. Although it requires a high level, it is a spot known internationally for being included in the world Circuit of the PWA (Association of Professional windsurfers). The area is attended by several windsurfing, SUP & Kite schools and equipment rental.
Top 10 hotels in Araras, Brazil
Discover the best hotels in Araras, Petropolis, State of Rio de Janeiro including Pousada Le Ange, Pousada das Araras, Pousada Riacho Doce, Fazenda das Videiras, Pousada Chacara Arace, Suites Flor- Hilda, Recanto Da Integracao Cama E Cafe, Sitio Em Secretario Itaipava Alma Gemea, Chico Verissimo Cama Cafe, Sitio Boas Novas.
Koli Hotels | Places to Stay in Koli
See why so many travelers make Kolin Ryynanen their pension (b&b) of choice when visiting Koli. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a budget friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Kolin Ryynanen is a budget friendly pension (b&b) offering a desk in the rooms. The pension (b&b) features a convenience store, shops, and a sun terrace. Plus, guests can enjoy a sauna and an on-site restaurant, which have made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Koli. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. When you're feeling hungry, you can check out Harbor Restaurant Alamaja (0.9 mi), which is within walking distance of Kolin Ryynanen. At Kolin Ryynanen, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Koli.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Majalengka, West Java, Java
Jl. KH Abdul Halim no. 88, Majalengka 45418 Indonesia. FITRA Hotel is located in Majalengka, K.H. Abdul Halim No. 88 45418 Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia. Comfortable area in the business district of the town of majalengka and 1 minute from the bustling Central Majalengka. Accessible by all types of ground transportation vehicles, both small to large-sized and traversed by public transportation facilities. This makes FITRA Hotel Majalengka a hotel with located in the area not far from the crowds, but has the comfort and quiet of living areas not owned by other hotels in the city centre. FITRA Hotel Majalengka has 107 rooms with 3-star equivalent and has interior design as well as the feel of the comfort of a modern hotel room. Every room is equipped with international spring bed standard which ensures the quality of sleep. Type of bathroom shower with hot and cold water facilities and each room features air conditioning split type capacity according to the volume of the room.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Isla Grande
Discover the best hotels in Isla Grande, Islas de Rosario, Cartagena District, Bolivar Department including Secreto Barefoot Luxury Hostel, El Hamaquero Hostal EcoNativo, Arte y Aventura, Eco hotel La Cocotera, Isla Lizamar, Eco Hotel Las Flores, Hotel San Pedro de Majagua, Las Palmeras Eco-Hotel, Eco Hotel Campo Verde, Gente de Mar Resort.
Ramnagar Hotels | Places to Stay in Ramnagar
Discover the best hotels in Ramnagar, Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital District, Uttarakhand including Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, Lebua Corbett, The Ranger's Lodge, Imran's Jungle Home in Corbett, Camp Hornbill, Kyari, Heartwood Farms Corbett, Corbett The Grand, Kunkhet Valley Resort, Dewdrop Mango Bloom Resort, Nanau Resort & Spa, The Baakhli Corbett.
10 hotels in Mavrovouni: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mavrovouni, Gytheio, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Thirides Beach Resort, Kalypso Guesthouses, Margo Beach Hotel, Diamond Palace, Kallisto Studios, Cavo Grosso Bungalows, Chateau de Georges, Bello Horizonte Rooms & Apartments, Camping Gythion Bay, Land of Gods. 1. Thirides Beach Resort. 1st Beach of Mavrovouni, Mavrovouni, Gytheio...
10 hotels in Lefkada Town: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Lefkada Town, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Lefkadio Suites, Allure Central Boutique Hotel, Eriel Apartments, The Secret Boutique Hotel, Niriides Apartments, Excess Hotel, Kamares Luxury Apartments, Iliana Villas, Lefkada Princess, Studio Kostas. 1. Lefkadio Suites. Karavela Str., Lefkada Town 31100 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory.
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Kirchlinteln, Lower Saxony
Stayed here for a night on our way back home. Really nice and friendly staff. Room was clean, functional and comfortable. Great breakfast, good restaurant with genuine german food. All in all great value for the price. Kreepener Hauptstrasse 4, 27308 Kirchlinteln, Lower Saxony Germany. Bestes Steak und Schnitzel im...
Cua Can Hotels | Places to Stay in Cua Can
Discover the best hotels in Cua Can, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province including Fusion Resort Phu Quoc - All Spa Inclusive, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Gold Sand Beach Bungalow, HaNa Resort & Bungalow, Thuy Van Bungalow Phu Quoc, Mia Homestay, Anvien Motel, Rain Forest Resort Phu Quoc, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Rainforest Resort.
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
Rinas Hotels | Places to Stay in Rinas
Discover the best hotels in Rinas, Durres County including Best Western Premier Ark Hotel, Hotel Airport Tirana, Hotel Verzaci, Airport Garden Hotel, Hotel Erandi, Hotel Vila Zeus, Vila Aeroport, N Hotel By Noshi, Ador Resort Hotel - Rinas, Hotel Alpet. 1. Best Western Premier Ark Hotel. Airport Road Tirana Airport...
Dahlem Hotels | Places to Stay in Dahlem
Rennpfad 32, 53949 Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany. Our feel-good hotel with 40 beds is located in the heart of the Vulkaneifel. The spacious, comfortable rooms for 1-5 persons, partly with connecting door, are a real hit with families and groups who like hiking, cycling, golfing, fishing, horse riding, boating or flying. Business travellers, craftsmen and fitters are also welcome. Our chef will spoil you with culinary specialities in our ballroom for approx. 160 people or in our cosy restaurant. The regional fresh kitchen with fresh fish and meat, as well as regional products lets you rave. The day seems far too short for you with an exquisite wine or cool, freshly tapped beer. In our sports bar we offer you, besides small snacks, also our menu. With freshly tapped beer from the barrel, you can enjoy Sky football broadcasts here. The short journey to the A1, the nature park Nordeifel, the Nurburgring and the Belgian Spa speak for themselves. As well as the nearby airfield Dahlemer-Binz and the famous kart track.
5 hotels in Gundlupet: Best hotel deals for 2023
Mysuru-Ooty Road Panjanahalli Village, Near Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary, Gundlupet 571111 India. Located in Gundlupet, Bandipur, Nijaguna Resort and Spa is a perfect getaway for all those longing to witness the beauty of Nature. Far from the non-stop turmoil of city life it is a spot fit for every event – be it a trek to revive your body and mind or to revive the flares of your relationship or a family trip with children. This luxurious getaway guarantees you a much needed break in your life.
10 hotels in Prabumulih: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Pelangi No.5 Lingkar Timur Gunung Ibul, Prabumulih 31146 Indonesia. Best value for a modern and comfortable hotel in Prabumulih. Presenting an extensive range of facilities, the hotel features 63 modern guest rooms, three meeting rooms that can be combined into a ballroom, a spa, and free high-speed WiFi throughout the entire hotel to keep guests connected.
