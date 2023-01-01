ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Petersburg celebrates Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, Dec. 30, the people of Petersburg put on a special parade to celebrate Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday.

The parade began at Petersburg High School and made its way down the road to Petersburg Sports Complex. Attendees also brought plenty of gifts for Sherriff Crawford, who wore a tiara in honor of her special day.

Credit: Tyler Hall/8News.

Crawford has a variety of accomplishments under her belt. She previously received 8News’ Remarkable Woman award in 2021 and received the national “ Sheriff of the Year ” award this summer after being the first woman ever to be nominated for the award.

Most of all, Crawford is well loved by her community and family, who were thrilled to celebrate her on Friday.

“My mom has always been faithful, accomplished, dedicated, inspiring, and a role model throughout her community,” Crawford’s daughter, Courtney Prince, told 8News. “So, this is one of the most opportune time for us to show her some love and to celebrate her on her birthday.”

