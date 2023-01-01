ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away. Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event. This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Resale shop helps women learn life skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available

Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
