The Portland football star giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away. Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event. This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.
Chief Robert Rocha says goodbye to local emergency planning committee
Chief Rocha held the group's meetings for the last 11 years. And on Tuesday, held his final one. Chief Rocha is retiring from the city on Jan. 20.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Nueces County ESD #3 responds to barn fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD #3 responded to a fire in Bishop behind an agriculture barn. According to a social media post from ESD #3, all the animals in the barn are safe. Fire crews will remain on the scene most of the night to check for...
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
Resale shop helps women learn life skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!. Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.
Flint Hills: Fewer traces of oil are being found in bay, but cleanup could cost $1M
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleaning up the recent 14,000-gallon light crude oil spill from Corpus Christi Bay is expected to come with a high price tag, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Andy Saenz. "I'm guessing it's over $1 million," he said Tuesday. "These are expensive endeavors but you...
Locals getting ready to end the year with last minute firework shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been quite a few people heading to local fireworks stands as they get ready for the night. Every year there is always a large selection for folks to choose from. Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
Nueces Co. Judge Connie Scott sworn in Sunday at courthouse
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was the official swearing in of Nueces County Judge Connie Scott. U.S. Senator John Cornyn was on hand to swear in the new judge who won the seat from incumbent Barbara Canales. Scott said her experience from her time as a state representative has...
'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
On Your Mind: Healthy & mindful ways to help keep New Year's resolutions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this first week of the new year, for many folks those resolutions may be in high gear!. Keeping them can be tricky. It's a new year, but in many ways, it's still the same you, even if there are a few changes and goals you've outlined for yourself for 2023 in an effort to be a *better you.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available
Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks food and nutrition for a healthy 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between the treats of Halloween, the gravy boats of Thanksgiving, the tamales of Christmas and the Rosca de Reyes of Three Kings Day, it's easy to forget what we should be eating outside of special holiday foods. Luckily, Domingo Live has you covered and makes the whole Being Healthy™ thing super doable!
City of Corpus Christi program gives recycled Christmas trees a new purpose
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering a way to not only get rid of your Christmas tree, but to give it a new purpose. Solid Waste Services is collecting Christmas trees 24 hours a day outside the J.C. Elliot Collection Center. The trees must be real, not artificial, since they will be ground into mulch.
Deadline for game room operators to submit required application is Jan. 2
Nueces County will also hire a Game Room Administrator to oversee the permitting process and make sure operators follow the new rules.
