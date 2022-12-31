Read full article on original website
The best available hotels & places to stay near Isla Grande
Discover the best hotels in Isla Grande, Islas de Rosario, Cartagena District, Bolivar Department including Secreto Barefoot Luxury Hostel, El Hamaquero Hostal EcoNativo, Arte y Aventura, Eco hotel La Cocotera, Isla Lizamar, Eco Hotel Las Flores, Hotel San Pedro de Majagua, Las Palmeras Eco-Hotel, Eco Hotel Campo Verde, Gente de Mar Resort.
Koli Hotels | Places to Stay in Koli
See why so many travelers make Kolin Ryynanen their pension (b&b) of choice when visiting Koli. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a budget friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Kolin Ryynanen is a budget friendly pension (b&b) offering a desk in the rooms. The pension (b&b) features a convenience store, shops, and a sun terrace. Plus, guests can enjoy a sauna and an on-site restaurant, which have made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Koli. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. When you're feeling hungry, you can check out Harbor Restaurant Alamaja (0.9 mi), which is within walking distance of Kolin Ryynanen. At Kolin Ryynanen, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Koli.
10 hotels in Orikum: Best hotel deals for 2023
We stayed one night only, but I could spend here several days. Family run relaxed hotel, far from busy beaches, with private sand beach. Subbeds included in the prize of the room. Typical Albanian breakfast served at the terasse. The owner is fishing by himself so for dinner we had great seafood. Air conditioning, wifi and parking- all great. I truly recommend and I would come back.
Nam Mau Hotels | Places to Stay in Nam Mau
Pac Ngoi Hamlet, Nam Mau Ward , Ba Be District, Nam Mau 96000 Vietnam. Minh Quang homestay - Serene Ba Be Set all worries aside, keep close to nature's heart.. If you have searched for the name Ba Be out of famed destinations in Vietnam, I am sure you must have a heart for simplicity, a deep gratitude for nature and a drive for adventure into the wilderness. Our home is an ethnic Tay family, located deep in the Pac Ngoi village of Ba Be National Park. Facing a soothing green rice terrace & surrounded by mountains, we offer every guest an oasis of peacefulness and authentic way of living. Welcome! The space Ba Be lake at Ba be National Park, Bac Kan Province is the biggest natural lake on VietNam. Belong to Tay ethnic minority, we are one of the most ancient residents of Vietnam. We run the homestay on our own common sense knowledge and a heart of hospitality though we can not speak proper English. We keep the utilities here back to basic so people can appreciate a minimal way of being. The rooms are hence kept simple but we assure it to be extremely clean with fresh linen. We are very sorry that there won't be much conveniences to be expected and guests often have to adapt to the grungy life in the wilderness with crickets and bugs being new friends at night. :-) All the people, trees and bugs here are very friendly and welcome you with our natural orchestra. What most of the guests love most about the homestay experience is home-cooked meal by mama-chef. The rice served in Minh Quang homestay’s meals are totally locally grown on the fields in front of the house. Nourished with fresh water from the natural lake, rice here is only produced one season per year, so it’s fresh and organic. We feel very grateful to this gift from nature and glad to share it with guests staying here. Sometimes, we serve “rau dớn”, which is a forest vegetable and grows much in wet places near rocks, easy to find and also helps to cure diseases. You can order vegetarian and we eat together like a family. Guest access We welcome you to take advantage of the open big balcony to adore early morning, practise yoga or simply compose yourself in the quiet serenity of nature. You can use the washing machine and ask us to help if needed. Other things to note This homestay is off the beaten road but when you make it there, it rewards a grand view of Ba Be Lake. The view is worth your journey as it brings you closer to nature. It is located at the end of an ethnic village (Tày community). As long as you find way to the gate of Ba Be National Lake and cross a small cable-stayed bridge, you are almost there. We do offer (1) boat trip tour to discover the whole National lake (2) kayaking renting for you to explore on your own (3) free guidance for primitive forest trekking, especially during butterfly seasons (4) cultural performance on your request. Our host is an instrument artist of "đàn tính". The world has many stringed lute instruments, no more so than East Asia, but the Đàn Tính is unique to the Tay ethnic minority in North Vietnam. Đàn Tính comprises a sound box made of the dried half of a gourd shell pierced with sound holes. It gives sweet, cozy and smooth sounds with marvelous fascination. All you have got to do is to decide to go, and the hardest part is already done.
Top 10 hotels in Voskopoje, Albania
From the wonderful family that runs the place to the farm to table food that is served, this was better than any Bed And Breakfast I've stayed at in New England (the land of Bed and Breakfast)! The village itself is very interesting and well worth a visit. It abounds with nature and cultural monuments. Trust me, you won't be disappointed!
The 5 best hotels in Rosetta, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Rosetta, KwaZulu-Natal including Glen Ormond Guest House, Dunroamin, Glen Ormond, Rosetta Hotel, Jolo Guest Farm. Glen Ormond Country House offers luxury accommodation in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa in beautiful surroundings between Mooi River & Nottingham Road. We offer B&B or self-catering facilities in well-appointed cottages that cater for couples or families.
Pamunugama Hotels | Places to Stay in Pamunugama
Discover the best hotels in Pamunugama, Western Province including The Beach Boutique, Ayana Beach Boutique Hotel, Villa Sarakkuwa, The Beach Boutique, Amaluna Resorts, Nico Lagoon Hotel, Villa Sarakkuwa, OYO 520 Villa Palma Beach Resort, Ceylon Dutch Trails, Pamunu Beach Resort. 1. The Beach Boutique. 510/2 Bimpandura, Pamunugama 11370 Sri Lanka.
10 hotels in Ruta Via de la Plata: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Ruta Via de la Plata including Hotel Gravina51, Hotel Sevilla Center, Hotel Casa 1800 Sevilla, Hotel Fernando III, Joya Del Casco Boutique Hotel, Hotel Becquer, Melia Sevilla, Hotel Cetina Sevilla, Melia Lebreros, Silken Al-Andalus Palace Hotel. 1. Hotel Gravina51. Calle Gravina 51, 41001 Seville Spain...
6 hotels in Llogara National Park: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Llogara National Park, Vlore County including Llogora Tourist Village, Restorant Alberti llogara, Uji I Panjes, Hotel Keshtjella Llogara, Hotel Alpin Llogara, Hotel Uji I Panjes Llogara Log Cabins. 1. Llogora Tourist Village. Sh8, Rruga Nacionale Vlore-Sarande, Llogara National Park 8401 Albania. Excellent. 36%. Good. 35%
5 hotels in Gundlupet: Best hotel deals for 2023
Mysuru-Ooty Road Panjanahalli Village, Near Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary, Gundlupet 571111 India. Located in Gundlupet, Bandipur, Nijaguna Resort and Spa is a perfect getaway for all those longing to witness the beauty of Nature. Far from the non-stop turmoil of city life it is a spot fit for every event – be it a trek to revive your body and mind or to revive the flares of your relationship or a family trip with children. This luxurious getaway guarantees you a much needed break in your life.
The 7 best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama, Spa Resort Libverda - Villa Friedland, Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Lesni Zatisi, Hotel Montana, Pension Protez, Areal Vzlet, Penzion Pod Sudem. 1. Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama. Lazne Libverda 82, Lazne...
Top 10 hotels in Araras, Brazil
Discover the best hotels in Araras, Petropolis, State of Rio de Janeiro including Pousada Le Ange, Pousada das Araras, Pousada Riacho Doce, Fazenda das Videiras, Pousada Chacara Arace, Suites Flor- Hilda, Recanto Da Integracao Cama E Cafe, Sitio Em Secretario Itaipava Alma Gemea, Chico Verissimo Cama Cafe, Sitio Boas Novas.
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
The 6 best hotels in Malaia, Romania
Whenever you want a mountain escape or just to relax away from the stress of urban life, Casa Altfel is the perfect location. Located on the way to Transalpina, Casa Altfel is the first boutique boarding house in the heart of the Lotru Valley. Casa Altfel is located at the base of the Capatanii Mountains, within the Village Valley (Valea Satului), in the settlement of Malaia, off the national road DN7A. We carefully designed the boarding house by paying attention to every detail in order to create the ideal home away from home, a place to relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones. With this in mind, every room and apartment within the house has been decorated in a different style, with the intention to offer a unique experience to its guests.
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
Comox Valley Hotels | Places to Stay in Comox Valley
Discover the best hotels in Comox Valley, Vancouver Island, British Columbia including Old House Hotel & Spa, Bayview Hotel, Best Western The Westerly Hotel, Port Augusta Inn and Suites, Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community, Super 8 by Wyndham Courtenay, The Riding Fool Hostel, River Heights Motel, Comox Valley Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham Courtenay.
Top 10 hotels in Velke Pavlovice, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Velke Pavlovice, South Moravian Region, Moravia including Hotel Lotrinsky, Vinarsky Pension Andre, Penzion Vinarstvi Buchtovi, Apartmany JitRo, Penzion Hadlik, Penzion U Hada, Penzion Stara Hora, Penzion V Pohadce, Penzion Pod Slunecnou, Opile Sklepy. 1. Hotel Lotrinsky. Dlouha 1177/69, Velke Pavlovice 69106 Czech Republic. Excellent. 84%
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Oasi Luxury Apartments, Ammos Beach, Glyfa Ammos Apartments, Meltemi Apartments, Alex Studios, Villa Irina. 1. Oasi Luxury Apartments. Glyfas Beach road, Glyfa 350 13 Greece. Excellent. 74%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based...
Kamariotissa Hotels | Places to Stay in Kamariotissa
NIKI BEACH is located in Kamariotissa, 500 meters from the port of Samothrace and 10 meters from the beach. It has been in operation since 1982 and was fully renovated in 2007. It is a hotel on the island, certified by the Greek National Tourism Organization in 2010.NIKI BEACH is essentially located at the center of the island, offering to its guests the capability of easily exploring the island of the Kavirians. The visitor can wander through the narrow alleys of Chora, located 5 km away, a traditional protected settlement, with a particular color. It is imperative to visit the archaeological site, which is located at a 5km distance from the hotel. You may also walk on the mountain up to the Vathres (ponds) at 14 km, and also to Therma (hot springs). The ponds are natural pools, of a rare beauty, created by the waterfall. Furthermore, you can swim at the Pachia Ammos beach, which is the only sandy beach, located at a distance of 14km, at the south of the island.
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Monte Bondone, Trento, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige
Discover the best hotels in Monte Bondone, Trento, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Hotel Monte Bondone, Hotel Montana, Le Blanc Hotel & Spa, Hotel Alpine Mugon, Residence Prada, Hotel Vason, Ilia House, Monte Bondone Appartamenti. 1. Hotel Monte Bondone. Via Dei Falchi 19, 38123 Vaneze, Trento Italy. Excellent. 52%
