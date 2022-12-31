Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Mavrovouni: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mavrovouni, Gytheio, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Thirides Beach Resort, Kalypso Guesthouses, Margo Beach Hotel, Diamond Palace, Kallisto Studios, Cavo Grosso Bungalows, Chateau de Georges, Bello Horizonte Rooms & Apartments, Camping Gythion Bay, Land of Gods. 1. Thirides Beach Resort. 1st Beach of Mavrovouni, Mavrovouni, Gytheio...
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Orikum: Best hotel deals for 2023
We stayed one night only, but I could spend here several days. Family run relaxed hotel, far from busy beaches, with private sand beach. Subbeds included in the prize of the room. Typical Albanian breakfast served at the terasse. The owner is fishing by himself so for dinner we had great seafood. Air conditioning, wifi and parking- all great. I truly recommend and I would come back.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Prabumulih: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Pelangi No.5 Lingkar Timur Gunung Ibul, Prabumulih 31146 Indonesia. Best value for a modern and comfortable hotel in Prabumulih. Presenting an extensive range of facilities, the hotel features 63 modern guest rooms, three meeting rooms that can be combined into a ballroom, a spa, and free high-speed WiFi throughout the entire hotel to keep guests connected.
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Kovel
Discover the best hotels in Kovel, Volyn Oblast including Zolota Pidkova, Lisova Pisnya, Forest Life, Hotel Resttime, California, RP Hotel Lisova Pisnya. Varshavske Shosse(Road) 441km, Kovel 45004 Ukraine. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 1 reviews. Welcome to Zolota Pidkova, your...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
thingstodopost.org
5 hotels in Gundlupet: Best hotel deals for 2023
Mysuru-Ooty Road Panjanahalli Village, Near Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary, Gundlupet 571111 India. Located in Gundlupet, Bandipur, Nijaguna Resort and Spa is a perfect getaway for all those longing to witness the beauty of Nature. Far from the non-stop turmoil of city life it is a spot fit for every event – be it a trek to revive your body and mind or to revive the flares of your relationship or a family trip with children. This luxurious getaway guarantees you a much needed break in your life.
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Majalengka, West Java, Java
Jl. KH Abdul Halim no. 88, Majalengka 45418 Indonesia. FITRA Hotel is located in Majalengka, K.H. Abdul Halim No. 88 45418 Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia. Comfortable area in the business district of the town of majalengka and 1 minute from the bustling Central Majalengka. Accessible by all types of ground transportation vehicles, both small to large-sized and traversed by public transportation facilities. This makes FITRA Hotel Majalengka a hotel with located in the area not far from the crowds, but has the comfort and quiet of living areas not owned by other hotels in the city centre. FITRA Hotel Majalengka has 107 rooms with 3-star equivalent and has interior design as well as the feel of the comfort of a modern hotel room. Every room is equipped with international spring bed standard which ensures the quality of sleep. Type of bathroom shower with hot and cold water facilities and each room features air conditioning split type capacity according to the volume of the room.
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Rosetta, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Rosetta, KwaZulu-Natal including Glen Ormond Guest House, Dunroamin, Glen Ormond, Rosetta Hotel, Jolo Guest Farm. Glen Ormond Country House offers luxury accommodation in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa in beautiful surroundings between Mooi River & Nottingham Road. We offer B&B or self-catering facilities in well-appointed cottages that cater for couples or families.
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama, Spa Resort Libverda - Villa Friedland, Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Lesni Zatisi, Hotel Montana, Pension Protez, Areal Vzlet, Penzion Pod Sudem. 1. Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama. Lazne Libverda 82, Lazne...
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Pozo Izquierdo, Spain
Avenida las Bajas, 63, 35119 Pozo Izquierdo, Gran Canaria Spain. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is an accommodation where the traveler can feel at home. A few kilometres from the tourist area, the house is ideal for tourists who seek tranquility and human warmth, sharing their experiences. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is located in Pozo Izquierdo, in the south-east of Gran Canaria. Here you can find wind conditions and very regular waves that make it possible to enjoy all year round. Although it requires a high level, it is a spot known internationally for being included in the world Circuit of the PWA (Association of Professional windsurfers). The area is attended by several windsurfing, SUP & Kite schools and equipment rental.
thingstodopost.org
Dahlem Hotels | Places to Stay in Dahlem
Rennpfad 32, 53949 Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany. Our feel-good hotel with 40 beds is located in the heart of the Vulkaneifel. The spacious, comfortable rooms for 1-5 persons, partly with connecting door, are a real hit with families and groups who like hiking, cycling, golfing, fishing, horse riding, boating or flying. Business travellers, craftsmen and fitters are also welcome. Our chef will spoil you with culinary specialities in our ballroom for approx. 160 people or in our cosy restaurant. The regional fresh kitchen with fresh fish and meat, as well as regional products lets you rave. The day seems far too short for you with an exquisite wine or cool, freshly tapped beer. In our sports bar we offer you, besides small snacks, also our menu. With freshly tapped beer from the barrel, you can enjoy Sky football broadcasts here. The short journey to the A1, the nature park Nordeifel, the Nurburgring and the Belgian Spa speak for themselves. As well as the nearby airfield Dahlemer-Binz and the famous kart track.
thingstodopost.org
Balassagyarmat Hotels | Places to Stay in Balassagyarmat
Balassagyarmat in family-style restaurant combined with a pension. We invite all our visiting guests home-style cuisine, polite service and small rooms with a cozy. the beach is 150 m from the coast Ipoly 100 m away from our pension. Various recreational facilities (archery, fishing, hiking, museum visits, horse riding etc), and will offer guests.
thingstodopost.org
Pamunugama Hotels | Places to Stay in Pamunugama
Discover the best hotels in Pamunugama, Western Province including The Beach Boutique, Ayana Beach Boutique Hotel, Villa Sarakkuwa, The Beach Boutique, Amaluna Resorts, Nico Lagoon Hotel, Villa Sarakkuwa, OYO 520 Villa Palma Beach Resort, Ceylon Dutch Trails, Pamunu Beach Resort. 1. The Beach Boutique. 510/2 Bimpandura, Pamunugama 11370 Sri Lanka.
thingstodopost.org
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Tiruttani, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu
Chennai - Tirupathi Highway, Tiruttani 631209 India. Nestled between the central hubs of Tiruttani and Tirupati, Regency by GRT Hotels reflects the intrinsic nature of the places. It is an oasis for travelers visiting the place seeking quality accommodation. Owing to its prime location, this hotel in Tiruttani is easily accessible from Arakkonam, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts in Tamil Nadu. The open atrium adds an old-world charm to the hotel. The enormous outdoor space, where the guests play is perfect for some quality time with friends and family. The restaurant at Regency Tiruttani is open 24-hours, so you can choose from our menu that is replete with regional and continental delicacies prepared by our master chef, regardless of the time hunger strikes Catering to the senses of discerning travelers (mostly pilgrims), the restaurant serves tantalizing Indian cuisine and intriguing continental spreads. Enjoy a relaxed dining all-day long that is nothing short of a memorable experience. Regency Tiruttani by GRT Hotels offers an environment perfect for corporate events, lavish weddings, and engagement dinners. The hotel features two banquet halls and a boardroom with state-of-the-art amenities. Each banquet hall can accommodate up to 200 people and the boardroom is designed to meet all the requirements of a business meeting.
thingstodopost.org
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
thingstodopost.org
Nam Mau Hotels | Places to Stay in Nam Mau
Pac Ngoi Hamlet, Nam Mau Ward , Ba Be District, Nam Mau 96000 Vietnam. Minh Quang homestay - Serene Ba Be Set all worries aside, keep close to nature's heart.. If you have searched for the name Ba Be out of famed destinations in Vietnam, I am sure you must have a heart for simplicity, a deep gratitude for nature and a drive for adventure into the wilderness. Our home is an ethnic Tay family, located deep in the Pac Ngoi village of Ba Be National Park. Facing a soothing green rice terrace & surrounded by mountains, we offer every guest an oasis of peacefulness and authentic way of living. Welcome! The space Ba Be lake at Ba be National Park, Bac Kan Province is the biggest natural lake on VietNam. Belong to Tay ethnic minority, we are one of the most ancient residents of Vietnam. We run the homestay on our own common sense knowledge and a heart of hospitality though we can not speak proper English. We keep the utilities here back to basic so people can appreciate a minimal way of being. The rooms are hence kept simple but we assure it to be extremely clean with fresh linen. We are very sorry that there won't be much conveniences to be expected and guests often have to adapt to the grungy life in the wilderness with crickets and bugs being new friends at night. :-) All the people, trees and bugs here are very friendly and welcome you with our natural orchestra. What most of the guests love most about the homestay experience is home-cooked meal by mama-chef. The rice served in Minh Quang homestay’s meals are totally locally grown on the fields in front of the house. Nourished with fresh water from the natural lake, rice here is only produced one season per year, so it’s fresh and organic. We feel very grateful to this gift from nature and glad to share it with guests staying here. Sometimes, we serve “rau dớn”, which is a forest vegetable and grows much in wet places near rocks, easy to find and also helps to cure diseases. You can order vegetarian and we eat together like a family. Guest access We welcome you to take advantage of the open big balcony to adore early morning, practise yoga or simply compose yourself in the quiet serenity of nature. You can use the washing machine and ask us to help if needed. Other things to note This homestay is off the beaten road but when you make it there, it rewards a grand view of Ba Be Lake. The view is worth your journey as it brings you closer to nature. It is located at the end of an ethnic village (Tày community). As long as you find way to the gate of Ba Be National Lake and cross a small cable-stayed bridge, you are almost there. We do offer (1) boat trip tour to discover the whole National lake (2) kayaking renting for you to explore on your own (3) free guidance for primitive forest trekking, especially during butterfly seasons (4) cultural performance on your request. Our host is an instrument artist of "đàn tính". The world has many stringed lute instruments, no more so than East Asia, but the Đàn Tính is unique to the Tay ethnic minority in North Vietnam. Đàn Tính comprises a sound box made of the dried half of a gourd shell pierced with sound holes. It gives sweet, cozy and smooth sounds with marvelous fascination. All you have got to do is to decide to go, and the hardest part is already done.
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Sovramonte, Province of Belluno, Veneto
Our B&B Bellavista Zorzoi is located in Zorzoi di Sovramonte, main door to the National Park of the Dolomites and just at the border between the Belluno province and Trento province. Our 3 rooms have a wonderful view on the Monte Grappa and Lamon. It's a perfect place to relax and restore energies in our beautiful Nature.
thingstodopost.org
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Presseggersee, Carinthia, Austrian Alps
Our apartments are located on the Presseggersee - in the Carnic region of Carinthia - half an hour's drive from the Italian border, in the sunny south of Austria. In the summer untroubled bathing is announced. Swimming, surfing, boating, paddle-boating - the lake with drinking water quality and pleasant temperature is perfect for the whole family. Hikers and climbers also come into their own: around the lake - the entire Gail valley - there are countless untouched piece of nature waiting to be discovered. The pleasant southern climate, acting under the influence of the nearby Adriatic and the Alps to the north protected for continued good weather. In winter you can reach the Nassfeld ski slope by car or by cost-free bus in 15 minutes.
Comments / 0