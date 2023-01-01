Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Hanson Brothers Pose With Their Entire Huge Family In Rare Holiday Photo
Nothing says holidays like family and the Hanson brothers proved that in spades when they posed for an epic photograph featuring 36 of their relatives! Isaac, Taylor and Zac gathered with their big brood for a gorgeous snap on New Year’s Day that was shared by their mother, Diana, to her since-deleted Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “All 39 of us made it ‘over the river and through the woods,'” the proud mama captioned the shot, adding, “What a party!!! Happy New Year!”
