5 hotels in Gundlupet: Best hotel deals for 2023
Mysuru-Ooty Road Panjanahalli Village, Near Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary, Gundlupet 571111 India. Located in Gundlupet, Bandipur, Nijaguna Resort and Spa is a perfect getaway for all those longing to witness the beauty of Nature. Far from the non-stop turmoil of city life it is a spot fit for every event – be it a trek to revive your body and mind or to revive the flares of your relationship or a family trip with children. This luxurious getaway guarantees you a much needed break in your life.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Kovel
Discover the best hotels in Kovel, Volyn Oblast including Zolota Pidkova, Lisova Pisnya, Forest Life, Hotel Resttime, California, RP Hotel Lisova Pisnya. Varshavske Shosse(Road) 441km, Kovel 45004 Ukraine. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 1 reviews. Welcome to Zolota Pidkova, your...
Vathy Hotels | Places to Stay in Vathy
Discover the best hotels in Vathy, Samos, Northeast Aegean Islands including Mirini Hotel, Paradise Hotel, Aeolis Hotel, Aria Hotel, Virginia Hotel, Emily Hotel, Pension Dreams, Hotel Kriton, Dimitra, Samian Blue Seaside Hotel. 1. Mirini Hotel. Kallistratous str., Vathy 831 00 Greece. Excellent. 48%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 5%. Terrible.
10 hotels in Prabumulih: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Pelangi No.5 Lingkar Timur Gunung Ibul, Prabumulih 31146 Indonesia. Best value for a modern and comfortable hotel in Prabumulih. Presenting an extensive range of facilities, the hotel features 63 modern guest rooms, three meeting rooms that can be combined into a ballroom, a spa, and free high-speed WiFi throughout the entire hotel to keep guests connected.
10 hotels in Orikum: Best hotel deals for 2023
We stayed one night only, but I could spend here several days. Family run relaxed hotel, far from busy beaches, with private sand beach. Subbeds included in the prize of the room. Typical Albanian breakfast served at the terasse. The owner is fishing by himself so for dinner we had great seafood. Air conditioning, wifi and parking- all great. I truly recommend and I would come back.
The 7 best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Lazne Libverda, Liberec Region, Bohemia including Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama, Spa Resort Libverda - Villa Friedland, Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Lesni Zatisi, Hotel Montana, Pension Protez, Areal Vzlet, Penzion Pod Sudem. 1. Spa Resort Libverda - Hotel Panorama. Lazne Libverda 82, Lazne...
10 hotels in Mavrovouni: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mavrovouni, Gytheio, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Thirides Beach Resort, Kalypso Guesthouses, Margo Beach Hotel, Diamond Palace, Kallisto Studios, Cavo Grosso Bungalows, Chateau de Georges, Bello Horizonte Rooms & Apartments, Camping Gythion Bay, Land of Gods. 1. Thirides Beach Resort. 1st Beach of Mavrovouni, Mavrovouni, Gytheio...
The 6 best hotels in Malaia, Romania
Whenever you want a mountain escape or just to relax away from the stress of urban life, Casa Altfel is the perfect location. Located on the way to Transalpina, Casa Altfel is the first boutique boarding house in the heart of the Lotru Valley. Casa Altfel is located at the base of the Capatanii Mountains, within the Village Valley (Valea Satului), in the settlement of Malaia, off the national road DN7A. We carefully designed the boarding house by paying attention to every detail in order to create the ideal home away from home, a place to relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones. With this in mind, every room and apartment within the house has been decorated in a different style, with the intention to offer a unique experience to its guests.
The 5 best hotels in Rosetta, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Rosetta, KwaZulu-Natal including Glen Ormond Guest House, Dunroamin, Glen Ormond, Rosetta Hotel, Jolo Guest Farm. Glen Ormond Country House offers luxury accommodation in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa in beautiful surroundings between Mooi River & Nottingham Road. We offer B&B or self-catering facilities in well-appointed cottages that cater for couples or families.
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
Dahlem Hotels | Places to Stay in Dahlem
Rennpfad 32, 53949 Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany. Our feel-good hotel with 40 beds is located in the heart of the Vulkaneifel. The spacious, comfortable rooms for 1-5 persons, partly with connecting door, are a real hit with families and groups who like hiking, cycling, golfing, fishing, horse riding, boating or flying. Business travellers, craftsmen and fitters are also welcome. Our chef will spoil you with culinary specialities in our ballroom for approx. 160 people or in our cosy restaurant. The regional fresh kitchen with fresh fish and meat, as well as regional products lets you rave. The day seems far too short for you with an exquisite wine or cool, freshly tapped beer. In our sports bar we offer you, besides small snacks, also our menu. With freshly tapped beer from the barrel, you can enjoy Sky football broadcasts here. The short journey to the A1, the nature park Nordeifel, the Nurburgring and the Belgian Spa speak for themselves. As well as the nearby airfield Dahlemer-Binz and the famous kart track.
Top 10 hotels in Araras, Brazil
Discover the best hotels in Araras, Petropolis, State of Rio de Janeiro including Pousada Le Ange, Pousada das Araras, Pousada Riacho Doce, Fazenda das Videiras, Pousada Chacara Arace, Suites Flor- Hilda, Recanto Da Integracao Cama E Cafe, Sitio Em Secretario Itaipava Alma Gemea, Chico Verissimo Cama Cafe, Sitio Boas Novas.
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
6 hotels in Llogara National Park: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Llogara National Park, Vlore County including Llogora Tourist Village, Restorant Alberti llogara, Uji I Panjes, Hotel Keshtjella Llogara, Hotel Alpin Llogara, Hotel Uji I Panjes Llogara Log Cabins. 1. Llogora Tourist Village. Sh8, Rruga Nacionale Vlore-Sarande, Llogara National Park 8401 Albania. Excellent. 36%. Good. 35%
Top 10 hotels in Voskopoje, Albania
From the wonderful family that runs the place to the farm to table food that is served, this was better than any Bed And Breakfast I've stayed at in New England (the land of Bed and Breakfast)! The village itself is very interesting and well worth a visit. It abounds with nature and cultural monuments. Trust me, you won't be disappointed!
The 5 best hotels in Pozo Izquierdo, Spain
Avenida las Bajas, 63, 35119 Pozo Izquierdo, Gran Canaria Spain. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is an accommodation where the traveler can feel at home. A few kilometres from the tourist area, the house is ideal for tourists who seek tranquility and human warmth, sharing their experiences. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is located in Pozo Izquierdo, in the south-east of Gran Canaria. Here you can find wind conditions and very regular waves that make it possible to enjoy all year round. Although it requires a high level, it is a spot known internationally for being included in the world Circuit of the PWA (Association of Professional windsurfers). The area is attended by several windsurfing, SUP & Kite schools and equipment rental.
10 hotels in Ruta Via de la Plata: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Ruta Via de la Plata including Hotel Gravina51, Hotel Sevilla Center, Hotel Casa 1800 Sevilla, Hotel Fernando III, Joya Del Casco Boutique Hotel, Hotel Becquer, Melia Sevilla, Hotel Cetina Sevilla, Melia Lebreros, Silken Al-Andalus Palace Hotel. 1. Hotel Gravina51. Calle Gravina 51, 41001 Seville Spain...
Cua Can Hotels | Places to Stay in Cua Can
Discover the best hotels in Cua Can, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province including Fusion Resort Phu Quoc - All Spa Inclusive, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Gold Sand Beach Bungalow, HaNa Resort & Bungalow, Thuy Van Bungalow Phu Quoc, Mia Homestay, Anvien Motel, Rain Forest Resort Phu Quoc, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Rainforest Resort.
Ramnagar Hotels | Places to Stay in Ramnagar
Discover the best hotels in Ramnagar, Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital District, Uttarakhand including Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, Lebua Corbett, The Ranger's Lodge, Imran's Jungle Home in Corbett, Camp Hornbill, Kyari, Heartwood Farms Corbett, Corbett The Grand, Kunkhet Valley Resort, Dewdrop Mango Bloom Resort, Nanau Resort & Spa, The Baakhli Corbett.
Kamariotissa Hotels | Places to Stay in Kamariotissa
NIKI BEACH is located in Kamariotissa, 500 meters from the port of Samothrace and 10 meters from the beach. It has been in operation since 1982 and was fully renovated in 2007. It is a hotel on the island, certified by the Greek National Tourism Organization in 2010.NIKI BEACH is essentially located at the center of the island, offering to its guests the capability of easily exploring the island of the Kavirians. The visitor can wander through the narrow alleys of Chora, located 5 km away, a traditional protected settlement, with a particular color. It is imperative to visit the archaeological site, which is located at a 5km distance from the hotel. You may also walk on the mountain up to the Vathres (ponds) at 14 km, and also to Therma (hot springs). The ponds are natural pools, of a rare beauty, created by the waterfall. Furthermore, you can swim at the Pachia Ammos beach, which is the only sandy beach, located at a distance of 14km, at the south of the island.
