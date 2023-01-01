Bunny believed to be dead, other animals unharmed after fully engulfed barn fire in Barrington Hills

Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.

