Bunny believed to be dead, other animals unharmed after fully engulfed barn fire in Barrington Hills

Firefighter injured while battling one of two structure fires that occurred in a single day in Mundelein
A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling one of two structure fires that occurred within hours of each other in Mundelein on New Year’s Day, fire officials said. The Mundelein Fire Department responded around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Hammond Street in Mundelein for a report of a garage fire. Mundelein Fire […]
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
Woman with ties to Lake County located safe after being missing for months in Chicago area
A 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, has been located safe after her family said she had been missing for three months from the Chicago area. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was near...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
Male dies after being found with gunshot wound in parking lot of police station in Huntley
An investigation is being conducted after a person died from a gunshot wound, which was possibly self-inflicted, in the parking lot of the police department in Huntley. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday to the Huntley Village Hall, 10987 Main Street. Paramedics were dispatched to an “unknown […]
Coroner releases identity of 36-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Waukegan
The coroner has released the identity of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash that left a second person hospitalized in Waukegan Monday morning. An autopsy showed that Malcolm Earl, 36, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries as a result of a vehicle crash, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. […]
Skeletal Remains Found in Cook County Forest Preserve
Skeletal remains were found Tuesday morning in the Beaubien Woods of the Cook County Forest Preserve, according to officials. Officials said the remains were discovered approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. near the entrance to the Beaubien Woods. Forest Preserves police said...
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
Deputies responding to shots fired call in Wadsworth find Gurnee man with gun
An 18-year-old man is being held on a $350,000 bond after deputies responding to a shots fired call in Wadsworth found him illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said. Alexander Gutierrez, 18, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a knife, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition and driving with expired registration.
Man in his 30s killed, second victim hospitalized after head-on crash in Waukegan
A man in his 30s was killed and another person was injured during a head-on crash on Lewis Avenue in Waukegan early Monday morning, officials said. The Waukegan Police Department, Waukegan Fire Department and Beach Park Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. Monday to Beach Road and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.
Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbor thanks to kayaker
"The bird looked really miserable. I mean, it was wet, bedraggled. When I got there, it didn't move at all."
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident
Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
wlip.com
Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County
ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
oakpark.com
Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein
Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
4 years in prison for Huntley man convicted of driving under influence for 5th time in Illinois
A Huntley man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted in his fifth driving under the influence case where he drove onto someone’s lawn while intoxicated. Jerry S. Cierniak, 53, of Huntley, was charged in September 2021 with one count of aggravated driving under...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
An 18-year-old from Bolingbroook was killed in a Monday night single car accident on Interstate 55. It was 11:40 pm on January 2nd that a Grey Hyundai Elantra was on I-55 SB near Renwick Road when the driver appears to have lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. The...
Lake County law enforcement capture Zion man wanted after allegedly leading police on chase, manhunt
Police have captured a wanted Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit from Wisconsin to Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, which police recognized because […]
WSPY NEWS
Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake
A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
