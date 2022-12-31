Read full article on original website
Balassagyarmat Hotels | Places to Stay in Balassagyarmat
Balassagyarmat in family-style restaurant combined with a pension. We invite all our visiting guests home-style cuisine, polite service and small rooms with a cozy. the beach is 150 m from the coast Ipoly 100 m away from our pension. Various recreational facilities (archery, fishing, hiking, museum visits, horse riding etc), and will offer guests.
Koli Hotels | Places to Stay in Koli
See why so many travelers make Kolin Ryynanen their pension (b&b) of choice when visiting Koli. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a budget friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Kolin Ryynanen is a budget friendly pension (b&b) offering a desk in the rooms. The pension (b&b) features a convenience store, shops, and a sun terrace. Plus, guests can enjoy a sauna and an on-site restaurant, which have made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Koli. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. When you're feeling hungry, you can check out Harbor Restaurant Alamaja (0.9 mi), which is within walking distance of Kolin Ryynanen. At Kolin Ryynanen, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Koli.
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
Nam Mau Hotels | Places to Stay in Nam Mau
Pac Ngoi Hamlet, Nam Mau Ward , Ba Be District, Nam Mau 96000 Vietnam. Minh Quang homestay - Serene Ba Be Set all worries aside, keep close to nature's heart.. If you have searched for the name Ba Be out of famed destinations in Vietnam, I am sure you must have a heart for simplicity, a deep gratitude for nature and a drive for adventure into the wilderness. Our home is an ethnic Tay family, located deep in the Pac Ngoi village of Ba Be National Park. Facing a soothing green rice terrace & surrounded by mountains, we offer every guest an oasis of peacefulness and authentic way of living. Welcome! The space Ba Be lake at Ba be National Park, Bac Kan Province is the biggest natural lake on VietNam. Belong to Tay ethnic minority, we are one of the most ancient residents of Vietnam. We run the homestay on our own common sense knowledge and a heart of hospitality though we can not speak proper English. We keep the utilities here back to basic so people can appreciate a minimal way of being. The rooms are hence kept simple but we assure it to be extremely clean with fresh linen. We are very sorry that there won't be much conveniences to be expected and guests often have to adapt to the grungy life in the wilderness with crickets and bugs being new friends at night. :-) All the people, trees and bugs here are very friendly and welcome you with our natural orchestra. What most of the guests love most about the homestay experience is home-cooked meal by mama-chef. The rice served in Minh Quang homestay’s meals are totally locally grown on the fields in front of the house. Nourished with fresh water from the natural lake, rice here is only produced one season per year, so it’s fresh and organic. We feel very grateful to this gift from nature and glad to share it with guests staying here. Sometimes, we serve “rau dớn”, which is a forest vegetable and grows much in wet places near rocks, easy to find and also helps to cure diseases. You can order vegetarian and we eat together like a family. Guest access We welcome you to take advantage of the open big balcony to adore early morning, practise yoga or simply compose yourself in the quiet serenity of nature. You can use the washing machine and ask us to help if needed. Other things to note This homestay is off the beaten road but when you make it there, it rewards a grand view of Ba Be Lake. The view is worth your journey as it brings you closer to nature. It is located at the end of an ethnic village (Tày community). As long as you find way to the gate of Ba Be National Lake and cross a small cable-stayed bridge, you are almost there. We do offer (1) boat trip tour to discover the whole National lake (2) kayaking renting for you to explore on your own (3) free guidance for primitive forest trekking, especially during butterfly seasons (4) cultural performance on your request. Our host is an instrument artist of "đàn tính". The world has many stringed lute instruments, no more so than East Asia, but the Đàn Tính is unique to the Tay ethnic minority in North Vietnam. Đàn Tính comprises a sound box made of the dried half of a gourd shell pierced with sound holes. It gives sweet, cozy and smooth sounds with marvelous fascination. All you have got to do is to decide to go, and the hardest part is already done.
The 5 best hotels in Pozo Izquierdo, Spain
Avenida las Bajas, 63, 35119 Pozo Izquierdo, Gran Canaria Spain. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is an accommodation where the traveler can feel at home. A few kilometres from the tourist area, the house is ideal for tourists who seek tranquility and human warmth, sharing their experiences. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is located in Pozo Izquierdo, in the south-east of Gran Canaria. Here you can find wind conditions and very regular waves that make it possible to enjoy all year round. Although it requires a high level, it is a spot known internationally for being included in the world Circuit of the PWA (Association of Professional windsurfers). The area is attended by several windsurfing, SUP & Kite schools and equipment rental.
Dahlem Hotels | Places to Stay in Dahlem
Rennpfad 32, 53949 Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany. Our feel-good hotel with 40 beds is located in the heart of the Vulkaneifel. The spacious, comfortable rooms for 1-5 persons, partly with connecting door, are a real hit with families and groups who like hiking, cycling, golfing, fishing, horse riding, boating or flying. Business travellers, craftsmen and fitters are also welcome. Our chef will spoil you with culinary specialities in our ballroom for approx. 160 people or in our cosy restaurant. The regional fresh kitchen with fresh fish and meat, as well as regional products lets you rave. The day seems far too short for you with an exquisite wine or cool, freshly tapped beer. In our sports bar we offer you, besides small snacks, also our menu. With freshly tapped beer from the barrel, you can enjoy Sky football broadcasts here. The short journey to the A1, the nature park Nordeifel, the Nurburgring and the Belgian Spa speak for themselves. As well as the nearby airfield Dahlemer-Binz and the famous kart track.
Ramnagar Hotels | Places to Stay in Ramnagar
Discover the best hotels in Ramnagar, Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital District, Uttarakhand including Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, Lebua Corbett, The Ranger's Lodge, Imran's Jungle Home in Corbett, Camp Hornbill, Kyari, Heartwood Farms Corbett, Corbett The Grand, Kunkhet Valley Resort, Dewdrop Mango Bloom Resort, Nanau Resort & Spa, The Baakhli Corbett.
Vathy Hotels | Places to Stay in Vathy
Discover the best hotels in Vathy, Samos, Northeast Aegean Islands including Mirini Hotel, Paradise Hotel, Aeolis Hotel, Aria Hotel, Virginia Hotel, Emily Hotel, Pension Dreams, Hotel Kriton, Dimitra, Samian Blue Seaside Hotel. 1. Mirini Hotel. Kallistratous str., Vathy 831 00 Greece. Excellent. 48%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 5%. Terrible.
Kamariotissa Hotels | Places to Stay in Kamariotissa
NIKI BEACH is located in Kamariotissa, 500 meters from the port of Samothrace and 10 meters from the beach. It has been in operation since 1982 and was fully renovated in 2007. It is a hotel on the island, certified by the Greek National Tourism Organization in 2010.NIKI BEACH is essentially located at the center of the island, offering to its guests the capability of easily exploring the island of the Kavirians. The visitor can wander through the narrow alleys of Chora, located 5 km away, a traditional protected settlement, with a particular color. It is imperative to visit the archaeological site, which is located at a 5km distance from the hotel. You may also walk on the mountain up to the Vathres (ponds) at 14 km, and also to Therma (hot springs). The ponds are natural pools, of a rare beauty, created by the waterfall. Furthermore, you can swim at the Pachia Ammos beach, which is the only sandy beach, located at a distance of 14km, at the south of the island.
10 hotels in Lefkada Town: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Lefkada Town, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Lefkadio Suites, Allure Central Boutique Hotel, Eriel Apartments, The Secret Boutique Hotel, Niriides Apartments, Excess Hotel, Kamares Luxury Apartments, Iliana Villas, Lefkada Princess, Studio Kostas. 1. Lefkadio Suites. Karavela Str., Lefkada Town 31100 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory.
10 hotels in Orikum: Best hotel deals for 2023
We stayed one night only, but I could spend here several days. Family run relaxed hotel, far from busy beaches, with private sand beach. Subbeds included in the prize of the room. Typical Albanian breakfast served at the terasse. The owner is fishing by himself so for dinner we had great seafood. Air conditioning, wifi and parking- all great. I truly recommend and I would come back.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Lyngen Fjord
Discover the best hotels in Lyngen Fjord, Northern Norway including Solhov, Lyngseidet Gjestegaard, Lyngen Experience Lodge, Manndalen Sjobuer, Hakon Gjestehus, Aurora Fjord Cabins, Welcome Inn Hotel Lyngskroa, XLyngen, Lyngen Lodge, Lyngen Experience Apartments. 1. Solhov. Solhovlia 10, Lyngseidet 9060 Norway. Excellent. 93%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%
Pamunugama Hotels | Places to Stay in Pamunugama
Discover the best hotels in Pamunugama, Western Province including The Beach Boutique, Ayana Beach Boutique Hotel, Villa Sarakkuwa, The Beach Boutique, Amaluna Resorts, Nico Lagoon Hotel, Villa Sarakkuwa, OYO 520 Villa Palma Beach Resort, Ceylon Dutch Trails, Pamunu Beach Resort. 1. The Beach Boutique. 510/2 Bimpandura, Pamunugama 11370 Sri Lanka.
10 hotels in Mavrovouni: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mavrovouni, Gytheio, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Thirides Beach Resort, Kalypso Guesthouses, Margo Beach Hotel, Diamond Palace, Kallisto Studios, Cavo Grosso Bungalows, Chateau de Georges, Bello Horizonte Rooms & Apartments, Camping Gythion Bay, Land of Gods. 1. Thirides Beach Resort. 1st Beach of Mavrovouni, Mavrovouni, Gytheio...
The 5 best hotels in Rosetta, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Rosetta, KwaZulu-Natal including Glen Ormond Guest House, Dunroamin, Glen Ormond, Rosetta Hotel, Jolo Guest Farm. Glen Ormond Country House offers luxury accommodation in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa in beautiful surroundings between Mooi River & Nottingham Road. We offer B&B or self-catering facilities in well-appointed cottages that cater for couples or families.
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Isla Tintipan, Archipelago of San Bernardo, Cartagena District, Bolivar Department
Discover the best hotels in Isla Tintipan, Archipelago of San Bernardo, Cartagena District, Bolivar Department including Quinta del Mar Tintipan, Hotel Puntanorte, Santa Lova Hostel, Casa Tinti Hotel Boutique, Tintipan Ashram Hostel & Glamping, Santa Lova Hostel. 1. Quinta del Mar Tintipan. Isla Tintipan In front of Islote Santa Cruz,...
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Oasi Luxury Apartments, Ammos Beach, Glyfa Ammos Apartments, Meltemi Apartments, Alex Studios, Villa Irina. 1. Oasi Luxury Apartments. Glyfas Beach road, Glyfa 350 13 Greece. Excellent. 74%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based...
6 hotels in Llogara National Park: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Llogara National Park, Vlore County including Llogora Tourist Village, Restorant Alberti llogara, Uji I Panjes, Hotel Keshtjella Llogara, Hotel Alpin Llogara, Hotel Uji I Panjes Llogara Log Cabins. 1. Llogora Tourist Village. Sh8, Rruga Nacionale Vlore-Sarande, Llogara National Park 8401 Albania. Excellent. 36%. Good. 35%
