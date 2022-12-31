ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers odds, picks and predictions

By John Holler
By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvRns_0jzyYl1W00

The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) look to end the playoff hopes of the Green Bay Packers (7-8) when they meet Sunday at Lambeau Field at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Vikings vs. Packers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Vikings have continued their improbable run of winning close games — 11-0 in 1-score games — and their only win that wasn’t a 1-score victory was a 24-7 drubbing of the Packers in Week 1.

The Packers appeared left for dead at 4-8 less than a month ago, but have rattled off 3 straight wins — handling the punchless Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams and beating the Miami Dolphins 26-20 thanks in large part to 3 Miami interceptions in the 4th quarter.

Vikings at Packers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:26 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Vikings +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Packers -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +3 (-110) | Packers -3 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -111 | U: -109)

Vikings at Packers key injuries

Vikings

  • C Garrett Bradbury (back) out
  • DT James Lynch (shoulder) out

Packers

  • CB Keisean Nixon (groin) questionable
  • WR Christian Watson (hip) questionable

Vikings at Packers picks and predictions

Prediction

Vikings 27, Packers 24

Take the VIKING (+145)

At this point, it’s no coincidence that the Vikings win close games. Their defense allows a lot of points, but somehow they find a way to win in the 4th quarter. Some view Minnesota as a fluke, but when you are 11-0 in games decided by 1 score, at what point is it no longer a coincidence?

The Packers are banged up at both tackle spots and teams have been able to pressure Aaron Rodgers much more than usual. Don’t be surprised if former Packers DE Za’Darius Smith makes the big plays that turn this game in the Vikings’ favor.

Take VIKINGS +3 (-110).

Everyone seems to be suddenly back in love with the Packers — the classic “nobody wants to face them in the playoffs” gibberish. The fact of the matter is that Green Bay is 2-5 against teams with winning records and 1 of those wins (last week at Miami) was possible only because Tua Tagovailoa threw 3 INTs in the 4th quarter.

Being at home is an advantage, but the Vikings offense is too potent for the Packers defense to keep down for 60 minutes

Take OVER 47.5 (-111).

One of the main reasons Minnesota has had to rally so often — the Vikings have trailed by 10 or more points in the 4th quarter 4 times this season — is that their defense is awful. That is why so many pundits don’t believe in them despite the 2nd-best record in the NFL.

The Vikings pass defense is brutal and plays a soft zone shell that allows any quarterback to pick them apart, much less a surgeon like Rodgers. Green Bay will get their scoring opportunities, but until Minnesota actually loses a close game, rallying for points the 4th quarter will remain their M.O. — and what keeps pushing this bet to the Over column.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

