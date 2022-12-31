Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants odds, picks and predictions

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) visit the New York Giants (8-6-1) Sunday in a game with major playoff implications for one team. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Colts vs. Giants odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Colts currently are on a 5-game losing streak and have been eliminated from playoff contention. The preseason favorite to win the AFC South has underperformed and have many questioning the future of this team. The Colts are in 3rd place in the division, only 2 games ahead of the Houston Texans (2-12-1), and won’t be as focused in winning this game as they are looking toward to the offseason and the draft.

The Giants can secure the 6th seed in the NFC by simply winning Sunday. They missed the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot last Saturday, falling at the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on a game-ending 61-yard field goal, but they covered the spread as 4.5-point underdogs. New York is 3rd in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) and Dallas Cowboys (12-4), who have both clinched playoff berths.

Colts at Giants odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:53 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Colts +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Giants -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

: Colts +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Giants -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Colts +5.5 (-110) | Giants -5.5 (-110)

: Colts +5.5 (-110) | Giants -5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Colts at Giants key injuries

Colts

TE Kylen Granson (ankle) out

(ankle) out CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) out

(ankle) out DL Yannick Ngakoue (throat) out — injured reserve

(throat) out — injured reserve CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) out — IR

Giants

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) doubtful

(knee) doubtful LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) questionable

Colts at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 21, Colts 10

AVOID.

While the Giants (-240) should win this game, backing the -240 moneyline is not worth betting on. The Giants are the better team and have more to play for, which is why the moneyline is what it is, but to bet here would be bold. While I do agree with the line and think it could be even more lopsided, the risk here is not worth the reward.

LEAN GIANTS -5.5 (-110).

The Giants are simply much better than the Colts and I love the spread here. It’s big enough to show that the Giants are heavy favorites but is small enough to show that this will not be a blowout game.

The Giants are playing to clinch a spot in the playoffs and the Colts have nothing to play for as they have already been eliminated.

Expect the Giants to win by more than a touchdown.

BET UNDER 39 (-110).

These are two teams with very solid defenses and a lot of inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball. UNDER 39 should be a safe bet.

Expect this to be a slow, defensive matchup that will not see a lot of scoring.

