Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place. Police say a man was located with injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.