ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUoQ4_0jzyYaJX00

In Week 17, the New York Jets (7-8) are on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle is 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jets vs. Seahawks odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Jets have lost 4 games in a row. The latest was the Dec. 22 Thursday night game, a 19-3 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars as 2.5-point favorites. They have scored a total of 32 points in their last 3 games.

The Seahawks have lost 3 games in a row and 4 of their last 5. Last week, they lost 24-10 on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to cover the 10.5-point spread as underdogs.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Jets at Seahawks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:06 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jets -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Seahawks +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jets -2 (-110) | Seahawks +2 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -113 | U: -107)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Jets at Seahawks key injuries

Jets

  • OL Duane Brown (shoulder) questionable
  • OL George Fant (knee) questionable
  • S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) questionable

Seahawks

  • RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) questionable
  • TE Noah Fant (knee) questionable
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) questionable
  • RB Ken Walker III (ankle) questionable

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Jes at Seahawks picks and predictions

Prediction

Seahawks 22, Jets 17

QB Mike White returns to the lineup and will start the rest of the season, sending QB Zach Wilson to the bench. White threw 3 TD passes in his 1st start this season, but none in the 2 since then.

The Jets are 4-3 on the road while the Seahawks are 3-4 at home.

The Jets have allowed 20 or more points in 3 of their last 4 games. The Seahawks have not scored 20 in a game in the last 2 weeks, but scored 24 or more in 6 of the previous 7.

The Jets are averaging 10.7 points per game over their last 3.

BET SEAHAWKS (+105).

The Jets are 8-7 ATS this season compared to the Seahawks’ 6-9 ATS mark.

Seattle has not covered the spread in its last 6 games, which isn’t generally a trend that can be sustained. Seattle has the firepower to put points on the board while the Jets are struggling offensively right now.

But the better play is to take the Seahawks on the ML so PASS on the spread.

The Seahawks’ last 2 games failed to reach 43 points, but 4 of the previous 5 games did. Only 2 of the Jets’ last 10 games have reached 43 or more total points.

BET UNDER 42.5 (-106).

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs player apologizes after win against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney apologized to fans on Sunday after a critical miscue in KC’s win against the Denver Broncos. In the second quarter, Toney fumbled a punt return that gave the Broncos excellent field position. On the very next play after the fumble, Russell Wilson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts

Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh report

Reports about the Denver Broncos coaching search have emerged, saying that they are looking for someone “established” to be their head coach next year. One established person is Jim Harbaugh, the former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines head coach. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement

(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized. According to a release from the team, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following CPR being administered, he...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy