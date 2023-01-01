Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
WAAY-TV
Huntsville celebrates the arrival of 2023 with New Year's parties
While New York may have the iconic ball-dropping ceremony to celebrate New Year's, Huntsville is not far behind in their own celebrations. One of the celebrations in Huntsville was at the Camp in the MidCity district. The event on Saturday was from 8 p.m. to midnight and featured live music,...
themadisonrecord.com
Bartlett retires as Executive Director of Madison City Chess League
MADISON – The founder and longtime proponent of Madison City Chess League or MCCL, Ranae Bartlett is retiring as the organization’s Executive Director. “As we enter our tenth anniversary year as an organization, I have made the decision it is time to pass the torch to a new executive director for our organization who will help us plan a Tenth Anniversary Celebration, continue to host chess tournaments and camps in North Alabama and move our organization to the next level,” Bartlett said.
Hartselle Enquirer
Life Church celebrates new year with block party, ball drop
Nearly 600 people gathered in downtown Hartselle Dec. 31 for Life Church Hartselle’s New Year’s Eve ball drop. Entertainment was provided by The Ray Sparks Band and Elvis tribute artist Bobby Hollis, as well as a livestream of the college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and Ohio State University.
Flights drop as low as $39 in Breeze Airways ticket sale
For a limited time, Breeze Airways customers can fly out of Huntsville International Airport for very low prices during their Bucket List sale.
thebamabuzz.com
Albertville adds Lucas Cinemas 10 and state’s newest Whatburger this winter
The City of Albertville is ending 2022 on a high note with the opening of Lucas Cinemas 10 in December and a Whataburger, one of Alabama’s most popular fast food joints in January. Heated Recliners. Talk about watching your favorite movies in style. The long-awaited Lucas Cinemas 10 in...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
256today.com
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Cancelled for the Rest of the Counties in the Tennessee Valley
NWS Huntsville has cancelled the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm this evening for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties in the Tennessee Valley. The threat of severe storms at the moment has come to an end for now, but we expect more storms to move in this evening and overnight.
256today.com
Parks & Rec: Huntsville investing in quality of life
HUNTSVILLE — About nine out of 10 U.S. adults surveyed in 2021 said it’s important for local government to invest in community infrastructure, including parks, community centers and recreation facilities. The results reflect what city leaders have long known – a high quality of life is as vital...
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Cullman, Alabama’s Ave Maria Grotto is a world of wonders in miniature
We hear about many travel destinations from friends and family. Such was the case for me when I heard about Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman. A friend suggested I visit the site. He described miniature buildings created by a monk mostly in the first half of the 20th century. About...
rocketcitynow.com
EXPLAINER: Madison County animal license and what it means for pet owners
A Madison County resident posted on Reddit shocked to find that pets require a license within county limits. Our Nixon Norman explains why.
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B. “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Elkmont family still searching for help after Christmas Eve fire
An Elkmont family is still trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire on Christmas Eve caused them to lose everything they owned
Comments / 0