Fort Worth, TX

Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sonny Dykes: TCU run is realtime endorsement of expanded CFP field

For those sharing the sentiment an expanded College Football Playoff field would dampen the product, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes disagrees. "There was probably about a six-hour period at some point in my life in the middle of the night where Mike Leach actually convinced me it was good for a 64-team playoff. But that's another whole story. ... I woke up the next day and talked myself out of it," Dykes said at his CFP national championship press conference Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Ohio State's 11–2 Season Shouldn't Be Considered a Failure

Last summer Ryan Day offered up the words that are so easily used against him now: “Maybe at some places, 11–2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State.” He just went 11–2 again—this time with no Big Ten title, another rivalry loss to Michigan and a College Football Playoff loss. It was his second straight championship-free year. This will prompt some discussion of soul-searching in Columbus, and maybe somebody will mention the fact that Day’s record at Ohio State is 45–6.
COLUMBUS, OH
Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog

Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA

