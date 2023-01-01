As we turn the calendar to 2023, let’s take a look back at the top stories from the second half of the year from The Clarkston News during 2022. Township, firefighters reach historic, unanimous agreement: Independence Township and the township’s firefighters have achieved an historic labor contract. Their last agreement expired at the end of 2020, and the two sides’ efforts led to a new agreement, which runs through 2026, marked by final approval June 21 by the Township Board of Trustees.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO