ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarkstonnews.com

William McGuire, 94

William Marshall McGuire, of Clarkston/Brandon Township, passed away December 28, 2022 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy. Beloved father of Brad (Christine) McGuire, Molly (Tom) Pulte, and Ron McGuire, proud grandpa of Jack and Brooke Pulte, and Aubrey, Brody and Liam Meadows, and brother of James (Judy) McGuire.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Wrapping up our look back at 2022

As we turn the calendar to 2023, let’s take a look back at the top stories from the second half of the year from The Clarkston News during 2022. Township, firefighters reach historic, unanimous agreement: Independence Township and the township’s firefighters have achieved an historic labor contract. Their last agreement expired at the end of 2020, and the two sides’ efforts led to a new agreement, which runs through 2026, marked by final approval June 21 by the Township Board of Trustees.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Let it snow!

After the recent snowfall in Clarkston that has since melted after warmer temperatures and rain late last week, Kate and Lily Rainey took time to enjoy the wintry weather while it lasted during Christmas break. Check out more photos of the season inside this week’s edition on page 3. Photo: Provided by Jessica Rainey.
CLARKSTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy