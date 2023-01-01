ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, DC restaurants are allowed to add surcharges to your bill

WASHINGTON — It’s always annoying to pay more than you expect for something – especially after holiday shopping season, when every dollar counts. That’s what a conversation online about what types of surcharges restaurants are allowed to add to your bill caught our attention. THE QUESTION:
Shore News Network

Man Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC

With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
WUSA9

Road closures in place for swearing in of DC leadership

WASHINGTON — Swearing in ceremonies in D.C. will close some roads in the District on Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be sworn in for her third term and Brian Schwalb will be sworn in as DC's new Attorney General. Six new DC Council members and four new members of the Board of Education will be sworn in as well.
WUSA9

How schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia handle AEDs

WASHINGTON — The sudden collapse of a professional football player during a nationally broadcast game Monday has placed renewed focus on the importance of having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) present at all sporting events. On Monday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after initially getting up from a...
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
popville.com

About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night

“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
mocoshow.com

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring Delivers DC Area’s First 2023 Baby

The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.
Washington, D.C. local news

