How did a fireworks blast in DC get so loud? Well, the answer is... science
WASHINGTON — A sound, similar to an explosion, reverberated across much of the District Sunday night. DC Police say it appeared to be the result of a single firework. Still, many are curious: how could that be so loud?. DC Police and DC Fire and EMS, responded to the...
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
Public invited to donate food items, money to Metro's 'Fill-A-Bus' campaign
WASHINGTON — Is one of your New Year's resolutions to give back more? Well, Metro is providing the perfect opportunity to provide a helping hand in the community with its 'Fill-A-Bus' campaign. Metro customers and community members, whether giving back was on their resolution list or not, can start...
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
WTOP
‘The Emancipation Bells’ — a 65-bell tower and community center planned for SE DC
On Sunday, a historic bell from the Civil War era rang in the New Year at the steps of D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial and plans were announced for a new 65-bell tower and community amphitheater in Southeast. The annual tribute was led by National Bell Festival, which organizes the New...
Yes, DC restaurants are allowed to add surcharges to your bill
WASHINGTON — It’s always annoying to pay more than you expect for something – especially after holiday shopping season, when every dollar counts. That’s what a conversation online about what types of surcharges restaurants are allowed to add to your bill caught our attention. THE QUESTION:
Mayor Bowser hopes to convert empty offices into new apartments in downtown DC
WASHINGTON — One D.C. councilmember says downtown and its tax base are vulnerable in ways the District has not seen in decades. Now, D.C.’s mayor has proposed a plan to bring more residents to that area to solve that issue. At her third inaugural swearing-in ceremony on Monday,...
WUSA
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
'Now is the time to be bold' | Muriel Bowser sworn in for historic 3rd term as DC Mayor
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made history Monday becoming the first African American woman to serve three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city. With her family by her side, Bowser officially took the helm of her hometown for a historic third term at the inauguration ceremony.
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
Road closures in place for swearing in of DC leadership
WASHINGTON — Swearing in ceremonies in D.C. will close some roads in the District on Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be sworn in for her third term and Brian Schwalb will be sworn in as DC's new Attorney General. Six new DC Council members and four new members of the Board of Education will be sworn in as well.
How schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia handle AEDs
WASHINGTON — The sudden collapse of a professional football player during a nationally broadcast game Monday has placed renewed focus on the importance of having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) present at all sporting events. On Monday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after initially getting up from a...
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
popville.com
About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night
“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
mocoshow.com
Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring Delivers DC Area’s First 2023 Baby
The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
'Stay safe and be blessed' | Anonymous couple pays for police officers' breakfast in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An anonymous couple is starting the new year with positivity. According to a Twitter post from the Fredericksburg Police Department, an anonymous couple bought breakfast for three Fredericksburg officers on Tuesday. According to the police department, Sergeant Worley, Officer Pence and Officer McCoy were out for...
WUSA9
