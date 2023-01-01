Read full article on original website
Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs
Maintenance and repairs are a common expense, especially when keeping cars for a while. Only 1 Toyota proves to have the least chance of major repairs. The post Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2016 Nissan Maxima Reliable?
The Maxima has lost its appeal over the years, but most used models are dependable. Here's a look at whether the 2016 Nissan Maxima is reliable. The post Is the 2016 Nissan Maxima Reliable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Most Reliable Hybrid Luxury SUV, According to Consumer Reports?
The Lexus NX is an impressive hybrid with great fuel economy. It is also very luxurious. The post What’s the Most Reliable Hybrid Luxury SUV, According to Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong)
Here's a look at five common electric car myths that cause drivers to stay away from buying EVs, and why they're wrong, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
