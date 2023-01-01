Members of the Penn College community are encouraged to contribute blood during this month’s collection for the American Red Cross. Online appointments are available for the visit, scheduled from noon-6 p.m. Jan. 17-18 in Penn’s Inn (Bush Campus Center, second floor). Successful donors will receive a T-shirt, and $4 from each unit collected will go toward THON’s fight against pediatric cancer. “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community,” the Red Cross notes. “Nationwide, someone needs blood every 2 to 3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.”

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO