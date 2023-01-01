Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pct.edu
Penn College hosting merit badge opportunity for Boy Scouts
Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering faculty expertise and its high-tech instructional facilities to benefit regional Boy Scouts. In partnership with the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America, the school is hosting Merit Badge College on Saturday, Feb. 18. Scouts can select from 21 merit badges and earn up to three during the event.
pct.edu
Donation from Kelly Generator adds to students’ career toolkit
Kelly Generator & Equipment Inc., a leader in the power generation industry, has donated a generator for use at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center. The 155-kilowatt Generac 2000 Series generator, recently delivered to the Allenwood-area campus, will be used by students and faculty in Power Generator...
pct.edu
THON to benefit from Jan. 17-18 blood drive
Members of the Penn College community are encouraged to contribute blood during this month’s collection for the American Red Cross. Online appointments are available for the visit, scheduled from noon-6 p.m. Jan. 17-18 in Penn’s Inn (Bush Campus Center, second floor). Successful donors will receive a T-shirt, and $4 from each unit collected will go toward THON’s fight against pediatric cancer. “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community,” the Red Cross notes. “Nationwide, someone needs blood every 2 to 3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.”
Comments / 0