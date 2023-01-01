NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR CONSUMPTION ON PREMISES LICENSE HAS BEEN FILED BY Ruben Bravo TO THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS The Pointe Tavern. THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT Tapasy Tequila LLC THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: 939 Railroad St NW, Conyers, GA 30012 FILED WITH THE CITY OF CONYERS, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 1259 CONYERS, GA 30012 904-90704 1/4/2023.

CONYERS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO