Fort Worth, TX

National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
ATHENS, GA
Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan: Overcoming the Odds

Monday's National Title game will see the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs each look to cap off their historic seasons with title victories. Given that the two teams have already both won over 13 games, it's obvious that there won't be a lack of talent when these two programs face off on Monday night in SoFi Stadium.
FORT WORTH, TX
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR CONSUMPTION ON PREMISES LICENSE HAS BEEN FILED BY Ruben Bravo TO THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS The Pointe Tavern. THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT Tapasy Tequila LLC THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: 939 Railroad St NW, Conyers, GA 30012 FILED WITH THE CITY OF CONYERS, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 1259 CONYERS, GA 30012 904-90704 1/4/2023.
CONYERS, GA
Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve MILSTEAD PATHOLOGY, P.C., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office located at 3248 Avalon Blvd, Conyers, Georgia 30013, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. 907-90315 1/4 11 2023.
CONYERS, GA
Newton County receives financial reporting award

COVINGTON — Newton County has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The award was given to Newton County for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2021. Newton County has received...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

