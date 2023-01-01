Read full article on original website
The Portland football star giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks food and nutrition for a healthy 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between the treats of Halloween, the gravy boats of Thanksgiving, the tamales of Christmas and the Rosca de Reyes of Three Kings Day, it's easy to forget what we should be eating outside of special holiday foods. Luckily, Domingo Live has you covered and makes the whole Being Healthy™ thing super doable!
'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away. Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event. This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!. Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
On Your Mind: Healthy & mindful ways to help keep New Year's resolutions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this first week of the new year, for many folks those resolutions may be in high gear!. Keeping them can be tricky. It's a new year, but in many ways, it's still the same you, even if there are a few changes and goals you've outlined for yourself for 2023 in an effort to be a *better you.
Flint Hills: Fewer traces of oil are being found in bay, but cleanup could cost $1M
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleaning up the recent 14,000-gallon light crude oil spill from Corpus Christi Bay is expected to come with a high price tag, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Andy Saenz. "I'm guessing it's over $1 million," he said Tuesday. "These are expensive endeavors but you...
Nueces County ESD #3 responds to barn fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD #3 responded to a fire in Bishop behind an agriculture barn. According to a social media post from ESD #3, all the animals in the barn are safe. Fire crews will remain on the scene most of the night to check for...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
Chief Robert Rocha says goodbye to local emergency planning committee
Chief Rocha held the group's meetings for the last 11 years. And on Tuesday, held his final one. Chief Rocha is retiring from the city on Jan. 20.
DPS offers tips for motorists to drive safely in sea fog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway and even the Harbor Bridge have probably seen their fair share of sea fog the past couple of nights and early mornings. Monday night the wind helped limit those patches of dense fog. However, any decrease in visibility can...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available
Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
Resale shop helps women learn life skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Corpus Christi car insurance agent warns of potential rate increases this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many of us were pleasantly surprised when car-insurance companies began issuing refunds on premiums. More people staying home meant fewer claims. This year, however, drivers may be giving some of that back, as automobile insurance rates...
