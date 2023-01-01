ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
Bobby Portis’ Sixth Man of the Year case is growing for Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis’ contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks over the past three NBA seasons have been nothing short of a godsend. The big man has played some of the best basketball of his career with the Bucks, cementing his status as one of the best reserves in the business. With Portis having yet another stellar season off the bench in Milwaukee, there has been some buzz about him potentially earning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award this season. Without question, Portis has been building a strong case to take home the honors for the first time in his career.
