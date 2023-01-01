Read full article on original website
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
Hough hires former Cox Mill leader DeShawn Baker as next head coach
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School announced the hiring of DeShawn Baker as its next head football coach. Baker was previously a member of the Hough coaching staff under former head coach Matt Jenkins. Baker was Hough's offensive coordinator. In January 2021, Baker left to become the head coach...
getnews.info
Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl
Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
dawgnation.com
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
WBTV
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
qcitymetro.com
President of Johnson C. Smith University announces retirement
Clarence Armbrister, the 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University (JSCU), Charlotte’s only historically Black university, announced his retirement. Armbrister joined the university in 2018 and will remain in his role through June. Under his presidency, JCSU secured its largest financial commitment of $80 million as part of the...
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
