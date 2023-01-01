ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
getnews.info

Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl

Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
ATLANTA, GA
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13

Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football

ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
ATLANTA, GA
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

President of Johnson C. Smith University announces retirement

Clarence Armbrister, the 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University (JSCU), Charlotte’s only historically Black university, announced his retirement. Armbrister joined the university in 2018 and will remain in his role through June. Under his presidency, JCSU secured its largest financial commitment of $80 million as part of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy