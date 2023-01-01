ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYcuG_0jzyWmGL00

The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.

Per annual tradition, Glendale played host to the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, this time hosting one of two College Football Playoff semi-finals.

TCU upset Michigan 51-45 in what was one of the best college football games since the BCS was tossed aside in order to make room for the four-team playoff.

The action on the field was memorable, yet the actual playing surface itself received some negative attention thanks to what appeared to be a slippery surface for both teams (h/t to OutKick for finding most of these tweets):

State Farm Stadium features a retractable roof, and the field (which is natural grass) is taken care of outside before being automatically rolled back inside.

The field has carried a reputation for not exactly being great, as it seems multiple serious injuries have occurred specifically on the Bermuda grass. The playing field reportedly featured newly-grown sod.

According to multiple people, the playing surface was described as wet and damp prior to the game thanks to a few rainy days in Glendale leading into Saturday.

Now, with the Super Bowl over a month away, State Farm Stadium will soon find itself under the microscope once more.

Comments / 14

Tom Vaughn
2d ago

Bunch of windy spoiled brats, nfl plays in Chicago outside in snow storms, these college boys can’t handle a little wet grass? 😂

Reply
13
Tuck Fwitter
3d ago

I'm so Old, I remember when Football was played Outside in horrendous weather conditions...😆😆😆😆😆

Reply(2)
15
Kay Clark
2d ago

Of all the things to complain about, they could be playing in the rain or the snow, like the good old days....

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Cardinals

Cardinals QB David Blough Impresses Despite Loss

The Arizona Cardinals opted to start David Blough over Trace McSorley this week, a move that may have given them some food for thought heading into the offseason. The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere near great shape. The team has suffered an eye-opening number of injuries through the course of the...
All Cardinals

Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals are in search for a win heading into their Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's three x-factors that will need to step up for that to happen. After watching one of the best college bowl games of recent memory in their own stadium, Arizona Cardinals fans now will turn the dial down just a bit as the team prepares for their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Top projects to watch in Glendale

Glendale is gearing up to host back-to-back mega-events, with the Super Bowl in 2023 and the NCAA Final Four in 2024, and hoping the world will get a good look at the growth the city has seen and promoted in its sports and entertainment district. “There will have been several...
GLENDALE, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Glendale, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mingus Union High School soccer team will have a game with Deer Valley High School on January 03, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GLENDALE, AZ
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Reaches Sack Milestone vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt officially reached ten sacks in six different seasons after bringing down Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder in Week 17. Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt will be retiring in two weeks, but it was never a doubt on his effort heading into his final two games.
ATLANTA, GA
12 News

Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Tourine

Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona

Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Heavy snow causes problems in northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. First Alert Weather Day...
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy