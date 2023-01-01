Read full article on original website
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week
A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers. The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season. The troll...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Amarius Mims reflects on first start, fans spending big to travel
The Georgia Bulldogs are Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl champions and are headed to the national championship game in Los Angeles to face the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Dawgs offensive lineman Amarius Mims was a big part of that win for the Bulldogs, and he spoke to Sports Illustrated about his journey, and how he almost transferred out of Georgia after the 2021 season.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
WBIR
Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
thesmokies.com
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
wvlt.tv
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
