The Georgia Bulldogs are Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl champions and are headed to the national championship game in Los Angeles to face the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Dawgs offensive lineman Amarius Mims was a big part of that win for the Bulldogs, and he spoke to Sports Illustrated about his journey, and how he almost transferred out of Georgia after the 2021 season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO