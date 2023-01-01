ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week

A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers. The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season. The troll...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Amarius Mims reflects on first start, fans spending big to travel

The Georgia Bulldogs are Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl champions and are headed to the national championship game in Los Angeles to face the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Dawgs offensive lineman Amarius Mims was a big part of that win for the Bulldogs, and he spoke to Sports Illustrated about his journey, and how he almost transferred out of Georgia after the 2021 season.
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
thesmokies.com

What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?

Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
UNION COUNTY, TN
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy