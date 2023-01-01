Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Karen Jarrett has recently lashed out at AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster, and her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We noted before how Karen and Kurt were mentioned during Caster’s rap on last week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed dropped their new “RASSLIN” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Caster mentioned Karen as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” You can click here for Angle’s response to the line, which was quickly deleted.
tjrwrestling.net
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
Yardbarker
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
ComicBook
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
nodq.com
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Tama Tonga defeated WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight title. Anderson had won the title prior to his WWE return and was able to finish his commitments as champion. Anderson attacked Tonga with the belt before the match officially...
nodq.com
As previously noted, Max Caster of The Acclaimed rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett said “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain” during his...
