Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
wdhn.com
Some members of the Buffalo organization will stay behind, according to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team has made the decision to fly back to Buffalo, according to a report from Joe Danneman of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
wdhn.com
The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
wdhn.com
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals. The Bills issued an update on the health of safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning, saying that the 24-year-old remains in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals.
wdhn.com
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game between the Bills and Bengals that was suspended Monday night after a serious injury to Bills player Damar Hamlin will not resume this week, the NFL announced. “The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later...
wdhn.com
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me be the latest to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. In today’s SI:AM:. 🔵 Damar Hamlin hospitalized in Cincinnati. ⚪ Fans flood his charity. 🔴 Players...
wdhn.com
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.
wdhn.com
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
wdhn.com
Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals came to an abrupt, frightening halt midway through the first quarter when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, and eventually taken off in an ambulance and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he received treatment while in “critical condition.”
wdhn.com
Rose Bowl Official Calls Arizona Senator By Wrong Name
Not the smoothest of starts for the game’s officiating crew. The officiating crew at the Rose Bowl got off to a rough start on Monday when the game’s referee made quite the gaffe when trying to introduce United States senator Mark Kelly. Kelly was on the field alongside...
wdhn.com
Giants-Eagles Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Eagles are heavy home favorites against the Giants in Week 18. Philadelphia will secure the NFC’s 1-seed with a win. The Eagles host the Giants in the final week of the regular season and can secure the NFC’s top seed with a victory. Philadelphia needs a win...
wdhn.com
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
wdhn.com
Utah cracks women’s AP top 10 for 1st time; Gamecocks No. 1
South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.
