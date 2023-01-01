Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals came to an abrupt, frightening halt midway through the first quarter when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, and eventually taken off in an ambulance and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he received treatment while in “critical condition.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO