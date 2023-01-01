Read full article on original website
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Fire Displaces Residents of Two Units
Barely into the new year and Fort Dodge Fire Fighters we’re busy putting out it’s first home fire of the year. The fire was called in this morning at around 10 am to the multi family residence at 2665 — 2669 4th Avenue North Fort Dodge. According...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Storm Lake is under a Snow Emergency from 10pm tonight (Mon) until 6am Wednesday. A reminder that during a Snow Emergency, parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10pm and 6am. Parking is also not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2am and 6am...and parking isn't allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
Radio Iowa
If those winter blues are lingering, it could be SAD
With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays behind us and the cold reality settling in of three months of winter ahead, some Iowans may find themselves feeling like a dark cloud is looming overhead. Annette Shipley, a program therapist for seniors at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City,...
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
