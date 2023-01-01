As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO