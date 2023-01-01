Read full article on original website
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director
Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns first transfer addition of 2023
In the next couple of weeks, we will see the activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal increase greatly for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas has already added two portal players as part of the 2023 transfer class so far this offseason. The two players that...
fox7austin.com
Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
Dreamland Dripping Springs announces changes starting Jan. 3
Dreamland activities previously offered such as minigolf, disc golf, food and alcohol will be closed for now. (Courtesy Andrew Dunn) Dreamland Dripping Springs will shift from offering mini golf, disc golf, alcohol and food to focus on pickleball, Payton Jones, a representative of Dreamland Dripping Springs, told Community Impact on Jan. 3.
fox7austin.com
Funeral held for AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department said goodbyes to one of its own Tuesday afternoon. Family and friends paid their respects to Battalion Chief Travis Maher at Shoreline Church. Chief Maher was a 23-year veteran of AFD. He died last week after his fight with cancer at the age...
fox7austin.com
Sunshine sticking around for first week of 2023
After a chilly end to 2022, Central Texans can expect a warm and sunny start to 2023 with some slight rain chances. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Cool mornings and comfy afternoons with rain chances increasing this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new day but expect the same weather story: chilly start but then a comfy afternoon. The westerly winds will increase again reinforcing the dry air and also keeping the wildfire risk elevated and the cedar levels very high. Looking good and feeling good will be...
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
KVUE
Austin No. 10 for least affordable starter homes, new study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new study by real estate listing website Point2 says Austin ranks 10th for least affordable starter homes. That's because of the large gap between income and the amount needed to cover mortgage payments. Point2 reports that the average renter household income in Austin sits at...
fox7austin.com
Free Week: How to enjoy a week of free live music shows in Austin
The 'Live Music Capital' is living up to its name this week. Starting this Thursday, the Red River Cultural District will be filled with live music for its 20th annual Free Week. Nicole Klepadlo joins us with details.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
‘Just take it one day at a time’: Austin family loses nearly everything in apartment flood
An Austin family is left with nearly nothing after their apartment flooded from a pipe bursting above their unit.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
fox7austin.com
Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive
Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
