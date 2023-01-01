ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director

Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
BANGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Funeral held for AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department said goodbyes to one of its own Tuesday afternoon. Family and friends paid their respects to Battalion Chief Travis Maher at Shoreline Church. Chief Maher was a 23-year veteran of AFD. He died last week after his fight with cancer at the age...
AUSTIN, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin No. 10 for least affordable starter homes, new study says

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study by real estate listing website Point2 says Austin ranks 10th for least affordable starter homes. That's because of the large gap between income and the amount needed to cover mortgage payments. Point2 reports that the average renter household income in Austin sits at...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive

Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy