Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.

BANGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO