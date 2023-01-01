Read full article on original website
Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
Cardinals RB James Conner exits with shin injury in loss to Falcons
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner left in the second half of the team’s Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons with a shin injury. He did not return in Arizona’s eventual 20-19 loss to Atlanta. “We’ll have to get further information on that,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury...
Arizona Cardinals rookie TE Trey McBride rings in 2023 with 1st career TD
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career during the second quarter of the team’s Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Scoring from four yards out after the Cardinals defense came away with a fumble recovery,...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to...
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater
Cardinals to close out season on Sunday afternoon vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals will close out the 2022 regular season on Sunday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at 2:25 p.m., the league announced on Monday. Despite Arizona being eliminated from playoff contention, there is still much to play for in the final game for much of the league.
Arizona native Brock Purdy helps 49ers get 9th straight win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and the San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who...
