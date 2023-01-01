Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ to hit Central Coast on Wednesday night, forecasters say
A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday. Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive...
Noozhawk
Major Storm to Impact County; Recent Burn Scars at Risk of Flooding and Debris Flows
A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across Santa Barbara County. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County from. Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday morning. The...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning
Another storm is causing a flood watch for the Central Coast from Wednesday through Thursday morning. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The watch is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Flooding...
Noozhawk
NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm
With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued
Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek
Tuesday will be drier and clearer. The post A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
Noozhawk
Weather Advisory Issued for Montecito Ahead of Incoming Storm
In preparation for another significant storm event this week, a Weather Advisory has been issued for Montecito and the Thomas Fire burn area. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected in Montecito Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the area through Thursday.
Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect
– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
Noozhawk
Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur
Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
kvta.com
Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County
(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos
A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Heralds Arrival of First Baby of 2023
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is announcing the arrival of the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (Paw-Shoo-Uh) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, into the world at 3:33 a.m. New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2023, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Comments / 0