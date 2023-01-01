ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning

Another storm is causing a flood watch for the Central Coast from Wednesday through Thursday morning. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The watch is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Flooding...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm

With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued

Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara

A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Weather Advisory Issued for Montecito Ahead of Incoming Storm

In preparation for another significant storm event this week, a Weather Advisory has been issued for Montecito and the Thomas Fire burn area. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected in Montecito Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the area through Thursday.
MONTECITO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur

Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
SOLVANG, CA
kvta.com

Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County

(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos

A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
LOS ALAMOS, CA

