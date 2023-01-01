Read full article on original website
Related
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
KATU.com
Man who attacked woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed by judge
SALEM, Ore. — On January 3 a 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
KATU.com
Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany
A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
KATU.com
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Corvallis man shot by Oregon State Police after car chase in Linn County
A 40-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun at Corvallis police officers was shot by Oregon State Police Monday following a lengthy car chase from Corvallis to Albany. The man, whom police identified as Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, lived. He was booked into Linn County Jail on seven charges, including attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KATU.com
Authorities looking for a man who walked off Marion County transition facility
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Deputies is asking for the public's help in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away on Tuesday, Dec. 31. around 4:09 p.m. According to officials, Wolf was...
KATU.com
OSP troopers shoot, wound suspect in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — A police chase Monday ended when at least one Oregon State Police trooper opened fire, wounding a suspect. Linn County sheriff’s deputies began chasing the suspect just before noon. State troopers joined the chase to help them. The chase ended in Albany near the train station where the shooting happened.
kptv.com
Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - Officials said a car chase ended near the Albany Station in an officer-involved shooting, and the suspect is recovering. FOX 12 was at the scene Monday afternoon where a black sedan had crashed and nearby there was a patrol car with some damage that was towed away.
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
kezi.com
Deputies make arrest in Blodgett shooting
BLODGETT, Ore. -- An arrest has been made after a man and a woman were both found with gunshot wounds Friday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Tina Gonzales-Ross, 57, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, first degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, deputies said. She was arrested at about 10 p.m. Friday after an investigation found there was probable cause she committed crimes against a 62-year-old man who was living at the home.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
KATU.com
Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
Newberg city councilor faces death threats, intimidation after objecting to hidden recording
A Newberg city councilor says she has received death threats and other hate messages after she accused a local blogger of illegally recording a conversation with her and posting the clip online. Elise Yarnell Hollamon, who has been on the city council since 2018, said Carey Martell secretly recorded their...
kezi.com
Substance abuse recovery center opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A new peer recovery center is opening to provide support to adults seeking recovery from substance abuse. Restored Connections Peer Center hosted a grand opening of its new drop-in peer recovery center at 146 east 12th Ave. in Eugene on January 2. RCPC said they received over $1 million from the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council to open the drop-in center. RCPC officials said the center is staffed by trained members of the community who are themselves recovering from substance abuse, and will use their own experiences to help others quit using substances and enter recovery.
Comments / 0