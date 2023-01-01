ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field for a fourth down against TCU during the first half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

JJ McCarthy made a big promise after his Michigan Wolverines’ season came to an end on Saturday.

Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the CFP semifinal game between the teams at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. TCU wanted to make McCarthy beat them , and the sophomore failed to do so.

McCarthy threw two costly interceptions that were both returned for touchdowns. He went 20/34 for 343 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 52 yards and a score.

After the game, McCarthy spoke with the media. He delivered about a 30-second comment before walking off.

“All credit to them,” McCarthy said of TCU. “They won the game in the 60 minutes that was played. And they’re a good football team. No matter what it is, they got the win.”

The Michigan quarterback then talked about his team’s performance.

“Fought our hearts out. There’s a lot of things that we could have done better. Can’t wait to watch the tape. But we’ll be back. And I promise that,” he said.

Those are big words, and just what you want to hear if you’re a Michigan fan.

Michigan has made the College Football Playoff two years in a row and lost in the semifinal both years. While last season’s squad was an underdog to Georgia, this year’s team was favored against TCU. McCarthy did not have his best game and knows he needs to be better. That’s probably already what he’s planning for.

The post JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan's season comes to an end appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

