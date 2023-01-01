Read full article on original website
Trampled By Turtles returning to Bayfront in 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The band “Trampled by Turtles” is returning to the place where it all started for their 20th anniversary. The bluegrass/folk band announced Tuesday it plans to play a show at Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023. “Trampled by...
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough year with inflation and wintery weather, the Duluth Salvation Army was surprised to reach its annual Red Kettle donation goal. As of Dec. 21, the non-profit still needed $69,776 to reach their goal of $215,000. They were behind about $31,000 compared...
2023 stirs feeling of excitement for Northlanders
DULUTH, MN. -- We all know the saying: “New year, new me.”. “It’s the second day of the new year so just taking one thing at a time,” Duluth resident, Laura Haack, said. “Maybe moving a bit more slowly than we tend to move.”. “I want...
‘New Year’ Means ‘New Fitness Routine’ for Some
HERMANTOWN, DULUTH, Minn. – “You know some cliches’ could be, “New Years, New Beginnings” for a lot of people, so you’re going to see a lot more people come in. But I’m trying to make sure people want to come in at all times,” Hermantown’s Anytime Fitness General Manager, Marco Carrillo says.
Another First Alert Day as snow moves in Tuesday afternoon
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This has been a very difficult storm to forecast as models have been showing high amounts of variability. The latest model runs push the snow a bit further north and increase totals, so we have followed suit with our forecast. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times through tonight. Expect significant travel delays. Winds will also be breezy out of the northeast 10-20 gusting to 35mph. New totals overnight from Duluth and south will be between 3-6″. Lows will be in the 20′s.
Moose Lake kicks off 2023 Minnesotan style
MOOSE LAKE, MN. -- It was more than just hockey during Moose Lake’s first Small but Mitey Tournament - it was a weekend of nostalgia. “Grandmas, grandpas, uncles, aunts, moms, dads have been saying “Hey I remember when I was a kid. This was all we ever used to do.” It’s kind of bringing that old school tradition back,” Tournament Coordinator, Andy Leino, said.
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve
Police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots rang out inside a Duluth bar Saturday night. The New Year's Eve incident happened at Break Room Bar, located at 501 E. 4th St., just before 9 p.m. Saturday. According to Duluth police, two people were involved in a fight when one of them fired shots.
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: Ways to make your diet more balanced in 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Eating healthier is a top priority each New Year, and a St. Luke’s expert says there are simple ways to make it happen. Brenda Schwerdt, a registered dietician at St. Luke’s, works with patients to develop plans to eat healthier and live a better lifestyle.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth Area: Significant Snowfall + Ice Glaze Expected
It appears Mother Nature isn't waiting very long to give us our first winter storm of 2023 and this one will certainly make travel difficult across the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth had been tracking this winter storm throughout the weekend, which they expected to impact southern Minnesota before heading toward the Duluth area.
Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023
Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
Mirage pour out seven goals to secure victory over Moose Lake
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at St. Luke’s Sport & Event Center, the Mirage hosted Moose Lake in an even match-up, but the records proved otherwise. After a 3-0 first period, the Mirage continued to bring their ‘A’ game winning 7-1 over the Rebels.
Police: Fight Leads To Shooting Near Duluth Bar On New Year’s Eve
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired outside of The Break Room bar on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds around 8:45 p.m.
Snow total estimates for Tuesday come down but Winter Storm Watch remains in place
WEATHER STORY: We got just enough snow Saturday afternoon to set the December record at 44.7 inches! Now, the National Weather Service is getting us ready for January snow by posting a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. A Colorado Low will start a snow and rain mix late Monday night. The storm track now appears to be farther south so snow totals have come down to 3-7″ of snow along with a chance for freezing rain. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. On Tuesday, more than two years later,...
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to make your relationships stronger in 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New Year’s resolutions seem to be on Northlanders minds this year, and one of them is strengthening relationships. Nikki Karnowski, of Metamorphosis Coaching Consulting and Training, coaches local businesses on how to manage workplace relationships and improve productivity. There are many ways to...
Duluth School Board elects 2023 chair
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth School Board will be led by a familiar face in the year ahead. Tuesday afternoon, Jill Lofald was elected to serve as the Duluth School Board Chair for a fourth year. Lofald has a long history with the district, serving as an...
Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
