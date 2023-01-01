Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills' Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Gets CPR; Game Vs. Bengals Suspended
Bills' Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field,...
‘Perfect Storm': Cardiologist Examines What Happened to Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin suffered a "cardiac arrest" during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, leaving many questioning: what caused a 24-year-old healthy athlete to suddenly collapse on the field?. The 6-foot-tall, 200-pound Hamlin was injured while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that...
Damar Hamlin’s doctors get ‘promising readings’ in ICU, per report
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family and friends said Wednesday morning that there are improvements. ESPN reporter Coley Harvey wrote on social media that the Hamlin family and their spokesperson and Damar’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told him that doctors […]
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin's family reportedly provides update on Bills player's health
A family friend of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided a small update on the player as he continues to be in the ICU at a Cincinnati hospital.
Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife's Home
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu "Uche" Nwaneri died Dec. 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife's home. He was 38. According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.
All NFL Teams Honor Damar Hamlin With New Twitter Avatar
Damar Hamlin is on the mind of the entire NFL community. All 32 teams have changed their Twitter avatar to show support for the hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety. The graphic that all teams are using as their avatar features Hamlin's No. 3 and the message "Pray for Damar." The NHL's...
Eagles' Sirianni on Hamlin's On-Field Cardiac Arrest: ‘It Puts Everything in Perspective'
Sirianni on Hamlin situation: ‘It puts everything in perspective’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles on Tuesday morning postponed press conferences scheduled with their coordinators out of respect for the situation in the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night and the uncertainty of Damar Hamlin’s status.
Ron Rivera Didn't Know Commanders Could Be Eliminated From Playoff Race in Week 17
Ron Rivera didn't know Commanders could be eliminated in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Washington Commanders were eliminated from 2022 NFL playoff contention on Sunday. But head coach Ron Rivera didn't know that was even a possibility when the day began. After Washington's 24-10 home loss...
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Provides Update on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
What Happened on Bears Last Play Before Halftime in Lions Game
What the hell happened on last play before halftime? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on New Year’s Day was every bit as ugly as the scoreboard indicated. The run defense was non-existent. The offensive line struggled to protect Justin Fields, who was sacked seven times. Fields didn’t help things by holding onto the ball too long, which led to unnecessary hits. There was poor play at pretty much every single position group. But one play in particular stood out as particularly ineffective over the course of the bad, bad day.
Bears Maintain No. 2 Overall Draft Pick, Guaranteed Top-4 Choice
For No. 1 – the Houston Texans defeat the Colts, the Bears lose to the Vikings. For No. 2 – Texans lose, Bears lose/ or Texans, Bears, Broncos, Cardinals all win. For No. 3 – Bears win, one of the Broncos or Cardinals lose. For No. 4...
How to Watch Lions Vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18
How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to...
Bears Change Tune on Plan to Play Justin Fields Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was adamant Sunday that quarterback Justin Fields would play in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings as long as he was deemed healthy. "It will be [general manager Ryan Poles] and I talking about it," Eberflus said after the Bears'...
Justin Fields Can Break QB Rushing Record, Bears Recognize Importance
Bears know importance of Fields' chance to break rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not going to make the playoffs in Week 18. They’re not going to play spoiler in Week 18 either, since the Vikings locked up the NFC North and a playoff berth long ago. The Bears always want to win, and they view every game as an opportunity to grow, but other than those two ever-present goals the Bears don’t have much to play for when they take on the Vikings in the last game of the season.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0