thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

‘Perfect Storm': Cardiologist Examines What Happened to Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin suffered a "cardiac arrest" during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, leaving many questioning: what caused a 24-year-old healthy athlete to suddenly collapse on the field?. The 6-foot-tall, 200-pound Hamlin was injured while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that...
WKBN

Damar Hamlin’s doctors get ‘promising readings’ in ICU, per report

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family and friends said Wednesday morning that there are improvements. ESPN reporter Coley Harvey wrote on social media that the Hamlin family and their spokesperson and Damar’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told him that doctors […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NBC Chicago

Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
NBC Chicago

All NFL Teams Honor Damar Hamlin With New Twitter Avatar

Damar Hamlin is on the mind of the entire NFL community. All 32 teams have changed their Twitter avatar to show support for the hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety. The graphic that all teams are using as their avatar features Hamlin's No. 3 and the message "Pray for Damar." The NHL's...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Provides Update on Bills Safety

More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
NBC Chicago

What Happened on Bears Last Play Before Halftime in Lions Game

What the hell happened on last play before halftime? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on New Year’s Day was every bit as ugly as the scoreboard indicated. The run defense was non-existent. The offensive line struggled to protect Justin Fields, who was sacked seven times. Fields didn’t help things by holding onto the ball too long, which led to unnecessary hits. There was poor play at pretty much every single position group. But one play in particular stood out as particularly ineffective over the course of the bad, bad day.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Change Tune on Plan to Play Justin Fields Vs. Vikings

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was adamant Sunday that quarterback Justin Fields would play in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings as long as he was deemed healthy. "It will be [general manager Ryan Poles] and I talking about it," Eberflus said after the Bears'...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Can Break QB Rushing Record, Bears Recognize Importance

Bears know importance of Fields' chance to break rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not going to make the playoffs in Week 18. They’re not going to play spoiler in Week 18 either, since the Vikings locked up the NFC North and a playoff berth long ago. The Bears always want to win, and they view every game as an opportunity to grow, but other than those two ever-present goals the Bears don’t have much to play for when they take on the Vikings in the last game of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

