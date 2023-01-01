Read full article on original website
California braces for another 'brutal' blow from atmospheric river
BERKELEY, Calif. — Already waterlogged from a historic storm on Saturday, Northern California began bracing for a second blast from an atmospheric river that is expected to be unleashed on Wednesday. On Dec. 31, San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain, just 0.08 inches shy of the all-time daily...
Bomb cyclone to unleash life-threatening flooding in California
A major storm that will rapidly intensify and become a bomb cyclone off the coast of California will slam into the Golden State, unleashing the risk for life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and power outages from Wednesday into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will arrive just days after the deadly...
California prepares as strong storm systems arrive with heavy rain and snow
Heavy precipitation and strong winds are expected as California braces for multiple storm systems to hit the coast, just after rough weather last weekend.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Experts weigh in on risk of 'ark storm' amid heavy rainfall
WALNUT CREEK - Among the people who study weather and water in our state, a lot of focus is on what some might call "the big one" when it comes to rainfall: The so-called "ark storm.""This is the one that's going to be here Wednesday," said Jeffrey Mount, Senior Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, pointing at an image of the west coast. "See how it's spinning counterclockwise, pulling all that moisture in from Hawaii? That's the key, warm air holds more wat Watching the storm traffic stretch out over the Pacific, Mount has one initial thought. "We are...
oaklandside.org
A storm is expected to pummel the East Bay for the next 48 hours
Today is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California will bring heavy rainfall and winds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, likely causing widespread flooding and landslides. Other expected impacts include:
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
Thunderstorms and flooding possible for Central Valley this week
While the Central Valley is getting a break from the rain on Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.
La Niña winter continues despite frequent storms across the state
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures. It seems like every week for the past month, storm after storm has swept through the state. It's a welcome sight, but out of the ordinary in a La Niña winter.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
Highlands Today
15 million people are under winter weather warnings as the record-breaking storm that pummeled California pushes east
More than 15 million people from California to Wisconsin are under a winter weather warning Sunday as a Pacific storm system pushes record rain and severe flooding eastward. Epic flooding and power outages led to highway closures and water rescues Saturday for some residents in Northern California. The city of...
Massive Storm Across California Leaves 15 Million Under Weather Alert
Last month, New York was slammed by a deadly winter storm. The blizzard left dozens across the state, as well as the country, dead. Now, a week later, California is facing similar storm issues. On Saturday, a massive storm swept the state and others, leaving 15 million people under a severe weather alert.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
4 rescued after Tesla plunges off cliff in California
The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a Tesla to fly off a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway and nearly land in the ocean. Remarkably, all four people survived the 250-foot drop.
San Francisco Examiner
Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought
Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief forCoastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. Crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of San Francisco that’s between Pacifica and Montara, rarely end with survivors. On Monday, the victims were initially listed in critical condition but all four were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived. “We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live. This was an absolute miracle,” Pottenger said.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
