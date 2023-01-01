ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...


Sabres beat Capitals in OT 5-4, honor Bills' Damar Hamlin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night for their seventh victory in eight games. Thompson also set up Alex Tuch for his 18th goal with a spinning pass off the...


Kraken sink struggling Oilers 5-2 with offensive outburst

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. “It was nice. I thought the way we played it...


Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.


Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.


Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension.


Carson Wentz seems destined for fourth team in four seasons

The 2017 Pro Bowl signal-caller was reinserted as the Commanders starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and things went disastrously from the start. In his first start since Week 6, Wentz finished 16-for-28 for 143 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding three carries for seven yards and one score.


Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65

VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65.


Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.


Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.

