FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Carson May Enters Transfer Portal
Iowa True Freshman Quarterback Looking for New College Home
Sioux City Journal
Decisions, transfers will dictate Hawkeye future
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Iowa’s football program picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Sunday, decisions in upcoming days by current Hawkeyes will determine how much experience will return in 2023. Nine players who started on offense and five who opened on defense in Iowa’s...
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
Sioux City Journal
Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
KCRG.com
Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Redshirt junior forward Patrick McCaffery is taking a mental pause to address anxiety. In a statement from Iowa Athletics, McCaffery says he’s been battling anxiety for “a while.”. “Recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Human Rights Campaign recently released its evaluation on LGBTQ inclusivity in 2022. Iowa City and Cedar Rapids were among just 120 cities across the country to get a perfect 100. Elizabeth Buch, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager with the city of Cedar Rapids, spoke...
KCRG.com
A high school trainer and coach explain how they respond to a medical emergency
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Autum Lopata has a sobering responsibility. She’s contracted as an athletic trainer at Center Point-Urbana. “When you get there and (an athlete) needs CPR you start CPR. If he needs an AED you got an AED if he needs an ambulance you call an ambulance,” said Lopata.
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
KCRG.com
Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog
Watch for icy roads early this morning as freezing drizzle may occur. Scattered snow is possible later today, too. Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment. Updated: 2 hours ago. Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on Monday evening. Cedar Rapids man loses...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
KCRG.com
Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open Very Soon in Anamosa
Residents of Jones County who have a love for Mexican food will soon have a new restaurant to quench their hunger. In September, we told you that a restaurant at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa was about to close its doors. Less than four months later, that location is about to be home to a new restaurant, called Porfirio's Mexican Restaurant.
KCRG.com
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates. The Cedar Rapids School board will review how to interview candidates for superintendent. The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Updated: 4...
KCRG.com
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local Airbnb host is feeling the impact of recent changes to the short-term rental platform. Starting last month people booking an Airbnb have the option to see the full price upfront. The website used to hide this information until the guest was ready to confirm the booking. This left people shocked by added cleaning fees that would at times dramatically increase the cost of their stay. That plus surprise chore lists at checkout, have left some opting for hotels instead.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
KCRG.com
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
