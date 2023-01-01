Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
ESU women's basketball struggle late in loss to Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State women's basketball team struggled offensively as they fell to Central Oklahoma, 66-57, on Monday night in Edmond, Okla. Emporia State jumped out in front in the first quarter as it opened the game with a 9-3 run which included three-pointers from Victoria Price, Katie Horyna and Kylee Scheer. The Bronchos and Lady Hornets were able to keep up a scoring pace throughout the remainder of the quarter as Emporia State held a 22-18 lead after the first quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men's basketball fall to No. 9 Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State men's basketball team fell against ninth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 80-58, on Monday night. The Hornets started the game which the first five points as Owen Long hit a step-back jumper before Alijah Comithier knocked a three to put the Hornets up 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game. But Central Oklahoma was able to respond as it put together an 11-2 run that lasted until 13:25 remaining in the first half, which ended with Comithier hitting his second three of the game to cut the deficit to 11-10.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys basketball tops Hayden for second time
The Emporia High School boys basketball team recorded its second victory of the season over Hayden, 59-52, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Jalyn King set the tone early, scoring Emporia’s first nine points of the contest. The Spartans would lead 18-13 after the first eight minutes. King would add eight more in the second quarter as Emporia took a 34-27 lead into the half.
Veteran Kansas State Wildcats defender enters transfer portal after Sugar Bowl
A new Kansas State football player has entered the transfer portal
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
westernkansasnews.com
Morning Roundup Segments | 1-3-2023 | Damar Hamlin Update, Kansas, Kansas State Bowl Recap, and High School News and Notes
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On this morning’s show, the guys talk about MNF and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury then recap Kansas and Kansas State’s bowl losses. Then in the final segment, recap high school sports news from the break and look ahead to a pair of Big 12 matchups tonight for Kansas and Kansas State.
How will Kansas State Wildcats replace star running back Deuce Vaughn next season?
Chris Klieman will likely turn to these running backs as Kansas State looks to replace Deuce Vaughn next season.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Koby Le heading to National Combine
Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Emporia gazette.com
Jimmie Leo Nix
Jimmie Leo Nix died Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was 79. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
Emporia gazette.com
Pickup rolls over west of Emporia; driver hurt
An Emporia woman is in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after rolling over her pickup on a rural road Sunday,. Amanda Alvarado, 37, was found in a ditch round 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Radio 190. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported a passerby found her and notified authorities.
Emporia gazette.com
Radar fails, but little rain falls
The only damage from Monday evening's storm in the Emporia area may have been to National Weather Service radar. The radar site in Topeka went down before 3 a.m. Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the outage, but technicians planned to check it during the day.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry northwest and wet elsewhere Monday, then colder
Cloud cover will blanket the region this afternoon with a wide range of temperatures expected across the state. A wintry mix arrives will continue for northwestern Kansas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning. Light snowfall and freezing rain have lead to areas of slick travel,...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
Emporia gazette.com
Wheeler Street closures ahead
Wheeler Street will be closed to through traffic from 15th to 18th Ave starting this week, the City of Emporia announced Tuesday. According to the city, the three blocks of Wheeler St. will be closed for storm sewer improvements associated with the Village Elementary School project. The improvements are expected to last up to two weeks, pending weather.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
Comments / 0