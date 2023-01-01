Read full article on original website
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting
A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
▶️ Bend Police make 8 DUII arrests during New Year’s weekend
Bend Police say they arrested eight people for DUII over the holiday weekend. Six of those happened over a 3 1/2-hour stretch from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Here is a timeline of the arrests over the New Year’s weekend, according to Bend Police. Dec. 31, 8:46...
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Crook County, sheriff’s deputy in fatal Juniper Canyon shooting
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Crook County and a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a wanted man on a gravel road in Juniper Canyon nearly 11 months ago, saying the deputy failed, for lack of training or other reasons, to try de-escalating the situation with the mentally troubled man.
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
▶️ Village Squire Motel in Redmond turning into 26-unit apartment complex
It started as a motel, but in recent years, it’s become a thorn in the sides of nearby business owners and police. The Village Squire Motel in Redmond has seen an increase of illegal drug users and trash over the past couple of years. But with a recent sale, its future looks brighter.
Two Killed In Juniper Canyon Crash
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two people were killed in a crash on Juniper Canyon Road, near Paulina Highway, Monday evening. According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One was fully involved, the other had flames coming from the engine compartment.
20-year-old murder suspect risks a 25-year sentence to change his plea
Late afternoon Friday, Dec. 30, in a Jefferson County Courthouse courtroom, Jakobi Washington, 20, officially withdrew from his plea agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney, which would have required him to testify against his brother in a murder trial. His choice means the difference of getting out of prison...
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
NeighborImpact working to expand Central Oregon child care options
There’s a new effort in the new year to help people find child care in Central Oregon. The nonprofit NeighborImpact is working to expand child care options thanks to a large grant from the state. There’s now more than $8 million available for current providers and people interested in...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say
A fire that destroyed a Warm Springs home three days before Christmas had an accidental cause, investigators said. The post Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say appeared first on KTVZ.
Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023
St. Charles Family Birthing Center has announced that the area's first baby of 2023 came into the world just after 3 a.m. Sunday and is doing fine. The post Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
Program helping children of jailed parents holds volunteer training this month
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office program that puts mentors with children of incarcerated parents is looking for volunteers to train later this month. Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY) matches volunteers with children in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or LaPine that share similar interests and activities. The volunteers commit to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year.
Bend Native Celebrates the Life of Her Daughter at Rose Parade After Succumbing to Infant Botulism
The colorful and musical Rose Parade rolled down the streets of Pasadena on Monday. The theme, an 'Expression of Hope and Resilience.' A Bend native's daughter was also honored. Autumn Toelle-Jackson celebrated her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson at the Rose Parade. At just 3 1/2 months old, Rylee lost her battle with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby takes in toxins from a type of bacteria. Rylee's parents decided to donate her organs and, that helped to save the lives of not one, but 3 people.
▶️ Family celebrates new baby at home, first 2023 baby born in Bend
One local family had a new year they won’t forget. “She definitely took her time to get here,” said new mother, Briana Denman. “She was actually due on the 23rd but wanted to make a big debut. So she decided to be the first baby born on January 1st. So, that was a lot of fun.”
