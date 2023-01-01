ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa Hawkeyes rising star: Xavier Nwankpa

It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish. More than 1,800 fans come out for Hawkeye Huddle ahead of bowl game. More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Hawks leave Nashville happy after Music City Bowl...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

More than 1,800 fans come out for Hawkeye Huddle ahead of bowl game

The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville. Highlights from the Hawkeyes' win in the 2022 Music City Bowl. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST. The Iowa Hawkeyes handled the Kentucky Wildcats on...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.

In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health. A high school trainer and coach explain how they respond to a medical emergency. Police say a woman has now died after a stabbing last night in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids school board to review how...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Watch for Slick Spots and Stretches

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light rain and fog gradually move out tonight as an area of low pressure tracks to the northeast. Winds begin to swing around to the west and northwest dragging in some drier and cooler air. Some scattered snow showers move in for the middle of the week. Although the snow remains light, even minor accumulations can cause some slick spots and stretches on area roads. Thursday and Friday our weather quiets down with low to mid-30s for afternoon highs. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds

Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates. The Cedar Rapids School board will review how to interview candidates for superintendent. The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Updated: 4...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

How to make your heart healthier in the new year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Improving your heart health can make a big impact on your overall well-being, and it can start with something as simple as easy exercises throughout the day. That could be going for a walk or even around your house, anything that gets your heart rate...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Areas of showers and fog continue Tuesday, slick roads possible north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system continues to affect the area Tuesday, with slick roads being found over the far north Tuesday morning. Additional showers are likely, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. In addition, areas of fog may occur as temperatures jump well into the 40s from Cedar Rapids and points south.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses

Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick went to Iowa City to find out some New Year's resolutions, and hear how people are reflecting on 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids home has heavy smoke damage after a fire broke out...
IOWA CITY, IA

