The Emporia State men's basketball team fell against ninth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 80-58, on Monday night. The Hornets started the game which the first five points as Owen Long hit a step-back jumper before Alijah Comithier knocked a three to put the Hornets up 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game. But Central Oklahoma was able to respond as it put together an 11-2 run that lasted until 13:25 remaining in the first half, which ended with Comithier hitting his second three of the game to cut the deficit to 11-10.

23 HOURS AGO