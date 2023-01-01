Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires Make 2 Deals Ahead of OHL Trade Deadline
There is no more doubt at the WFCU Centre. After a pair of trades on Tuesday (Jan. 3) to bring in two veterans for numerous draft picks, the Windsor Spitfires are officially buyers at this season’s Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline. Last season, Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler...
Yardbarker
World Juniors Day 6: Canada defeats Sweden, loses Colton Dach to close out group stage
Let this sink in: Connor Bedard has more than twice as many points as anybody else at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 17-year-old phenom racked up four assists on Saturday as Team Canada defeated the Swedes by a 5–1 score to close out the group stage. Bedard...
3 takeaways from Avalanche home loss to Golden Knights; Rodrigues hurt, MacKinnon scores
DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Monday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. The Avalanche received more disheartening injury news before puck drop against Vegas. Top-six forward Evan Rodrigues — a full participant Monday at morning skate — was ruled out prior to the game with an upper-body injury. It occurred late in the loss Saturday against Toronto. Rodrigues is considered day-to-day for a possible return, coach Jared Bednar said. Missing Rodrigues is a severe blow to Colorado’s lineup.
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada Moves Onto the Semi Finals
Canada entered this matchup as the favorite to win this quarterfinals matchup against Slovakia. However, they have proven that they are not a hockey nation to be taken lightly, as they gave Canada everything it could handle. Slovakia’s skill, work ethic, impressive goaltending, and ability to play a physical game, made life difficult for the Canadian squad. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
