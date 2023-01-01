ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL

Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com

Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year's tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal's prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires Make 2 Deals Ahead of OHL Trade Deadline

There is no more doubt at the WFCU Centre. After a pair of trades on Tuesday (Jan. 3) to bring in two veterans for numerous draft picks, the Windsor Spitfires are officially buyers at this season's Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline. Last season, Spitfires' general manager Bill Bowler...
WINDSOR, VT
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche home loss to Golden Knights; Rodrigues hurt, MacKinnon scores

DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Monday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. The Avalanche received more disheartening injury news before puck drop against Vegas. Top-six forward Evan Rodrigues — a full participant Monday at morning skate — was ruled out prior to the game with an upper-body injury. It occurred late in the loss Saturday against Toronto. Rodrigues is considered day-to-day for a possible return, coach Jared Bednar said. Missing Rodrigues is a severe blow to Colorado's lineup.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden's comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors

It's always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada Moves Onto the Semi Finals

Canada entered this matchup as the favorite to win this quarterfinals matchup against Slovakia. However, they have proven that they are not a hockey nation to be taken lightly, as they gave Canada everything it could handle. Slovakia's skill, work ethic, impressive goaltending, and ability to play a physical game, made life difficult for the Canadian squad. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC

After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA

