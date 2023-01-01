ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

McCarthy Answered One Question Before Leaving Fiesta Bowl Presser

By Madeline Coleman
 3 days ago

TCU went from being unranked heading into the season to snagging a spot in the national championship.

TCU stunned Michigan in their College Football Playoff semifinal, going down in history as the first Big 12 team to win a Playoff game.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened up the press conference for the Wolverines players; however, he only answered a single question before exiting. He credited the Horned Frogs, who were unranked heading into the season and didn’t break the AP Top 25 until October, and went on to say Michigan “fought our hearts out.

“There’s a lot of things that we could have done better. Can’t wait to watch the tape, but we’ll be back. And I promise that.”

The Fiesta Bowl was rocky, at best, for Michigan. It all came down to a one-possession game as the Wolverines fought back in the second half, but the offense stalled. McCarthy went completed 20-of-34 passes with a career-high 343 yards, plus two touchdowns and the same number of interceptions. But the quarterback also tallied 10 carries for 52 yards, plus a score of his own.

Saturday may not have ended how the Wolverines hoped, but it is one that will go down in school history. The program reached its first 13-win campaign and recorded its first consecutive Big Ten titles since 1991-92.

As TCU celebrated its triumph, McCarthy hung behind, clasping his helmet behind his back as he watched on the field.

