ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Sonny Dykes Reveals Motivation Behind Team’s Play in Upset of Michigan

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeZbs_0jzyPrK700

The Horned Frogs coach led his team to the national title game in his first season with the school.

No. 3 TCU punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff national championship with a wild 51–45 victory over No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

In his first season as coach of the Horned Frogs, Sonny Dykes took an Associated Press preseason unranked TCU team to a national championship game appearance.

Dykes has been unwavering in his leadership of the TCU program, and has found different ways to motivate his team all season long. The three weeks leading up to the semifinal matchup with the Wolverines was no different.

In the postgame interview on Saturday following the victory, he detailed how the Horned Frogs gathered motivation heading into the matchup.

“All week, we heard about Big Ten football and how they were going to line up and run all over us. They made some plays, but we stopped the run,” Dykes said.

Michigan carried the ball 40 times in total for 186 yards, and outside of a few big plays, it had to earn every yard it got against the TCU defense on the ground.

Michigan’s chunk plays came through the air, but TCU’s two pick-sixes defensively proved to be pivotal in the outcome as the Horned Frogs await the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the national championship.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett speaks on TCU QB Max Duggan: 'He's the heart and soul of that team'

Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan should not be here. But that’s the beauty of college football, isn’t it?. The 2 signal callers will face off in the National Championship next week after downing their respective Peach and Fiesta Bowl opponents. Georgia was the favorite against Ohio State, which gave the Bulldogs everything it had. TCU was the underdog and shocked No. 2 Michigan with a thrilling game, seeing the Horned Frogs and 1st-year HC Sonny Dykes come out on top, 51-45.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS DFW

TCU fans are doing anything they can to get to the National Championship Game

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU football beat the odds and is headed to the National Championship Game in L.A. next Monday. It's been 85 years since TCU last won a National Championship. Fans are confident that this is their year – and they said they'll do just about anything to see it in person.It was a storybook outcome that only TCU fans could have predicted, with a win over heavily-favored Michigan. "It's unreal. It kind of feels improbable," said fan Jake King. TCU pulls ahead of Michigan to move into the CFP finals, 51-45Now, the next chapter is the National Championship Game...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game

Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Horned Frogs return home after Fiesta Bowl win

Fans helped welcome the TCU Horned Frogs back to Fort Worth after their historic win in the Fiesta Bowl. The team was the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game and will be the first to play for a national championship since Texas back in 2009.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Sonny Dykes Reveals Who He Thought Of During TCU's Win

The late Mike Leach was there for many of the most pivotal steps in Sonny Dykes' coaching career. Dykes began his CFB journey in the mid-to-late 90s as a graduate assistant with the Kentucky Wildcats, where Leach served as the team's offensive coordinator and QBs coach. He'd later reunite with Leach in both 2000 and 2006.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

121K+
Followers
45K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy