Here’s How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Live For Free to Ring in 2023 With Miley & Dolly Parton

If “Party in the U.S.A.” has been your party anthem for the past decade, you may be wondering how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free to see this year’s NYE special co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is an annual New Year’s Eve special hosted by Miley Cyrus and produced by Lorne Michaels. The special sees Cyrus host New Year’s Eve live with a different celebrity co-host and in a different city each year. The special started in 2021 with Cyrus hosting New Year’s Eve in New York City, New York, with Pete Davidson. The second year, 2022, saw Cyrus host New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida, with her godmother, Dolly Parton.

“We were doing a traditional show at a very untraditional time. [The COVID surge] meant that the creative flexibility had to be at an all-time high because what was most important was the show must go on,” Cyrus told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 about why she wanted to host her own New Year’s Eve special. “We felt that the probability of a show not happening was getting higher and higher by the day. But we had Lorne Michaels, someone who is so used to keeping up in real time. I thought that [the combination of music and comedy] hasn’t really happened on a New Year’s show, [and we merged] into this variety show element where you’re able to talk about the year and the year to come, in a way, with a lightheartedness.”

She continued, “We had had a really heavy two years, and we wanted to provide some escapism, but also be responsible and realistic about the kind of show we put on and to encourage people to get together and watch. … It ended up being a night that I’ll always remember as the first time that I was able to do Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party .”

So where can fans stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party ? Read on for how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free to see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton ring in 2023 from Miami, Florida.

When is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party ?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs at 10:30 p.m. on December 31, 2022, to 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023, on NBC and Peacock.

How to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online

How can viewers watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online? Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is available to stream on Peacock, which offers three plans: a Peacock Free , which users can sign up for with just their email ; Peacock Premium , which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month ; and Peacock Premium Plus , which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month . To watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live, however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party also airs on NBC, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV , Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV . Sling TV starts at $40 for the first month ; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month ; Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu , Disney Plus and ESPN Plus , while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus .

How to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free

How can viewers watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free? Read on for how to stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate . plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes NBC to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party game.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month . The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month . Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

One way to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online for free is to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex , Xfinity X1 , Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Another way to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium . Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Cox and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Where is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2022 filmed?

Where is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2022 filmed? Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2022 will be hosted in Miami, Florida. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2021 was hosted in New York City, New York.

Who are the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosts?

Who are the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosts? Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is hosted by Miley Cyrus and co-hosted by Dolly Parton, who is Cyrus’ godmother. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Parton opened up about her and Cyrus’ plans to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party . “We’re going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us,” Parton said. “I’m sure we’ll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we’ll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we’ll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure.” She continued, “So, I’m looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year. When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year’s show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it ’cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know. She said, ‘No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.’ So, we’re gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami.”

2022 marks the second year Cyrus has hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. She hosted the special for the first time in 2021 with co-host and friend, Pete Davidson. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Cyrus explained why she wanted Davidson to be her first Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party co-host. “One thing about New Year’s is it’s very romantic. There is the sex appeal to it, and in your dream world you have the ultimate gentleman as a date. We thought that Pete was ideal for that role,” she said. “There is something about him that’s very classic and his professionalism is off the charts, but there’s also a danger there. And that’s something that we really wanted for New Year’s because there always should be that energy of [not knowing] exactly what’s going to happen. You don’t want it to be a night about counting — that was something that me and Lorne thought was really important.”

She continued, “We realized that a lot of shows focus on the 30 seconds before and after midnight, but they don’t think so much about the two hours bookending that moment. We knew that Pete would bring something really unique, because I’ve never watched a New Year’s show that had sketches and comedy in a very improvised way that Pete can do.”

Who are the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party performers?

Who are Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party performers? Along with Miley Cyrus, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party performers include Lotto, Sia and FLETCHER, as well as Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Cineman and sarah Sherman, who will appear with comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. See a full list of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party performers below.

Miley cyrus

Lotto

Liily

FLETCHER

Rae Sremmurd

Sia

Chloe Fineman

Sarah Sherman

Please Don’t Destroy

