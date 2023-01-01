Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
3-2-0-6
(three, two, zero, six)
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
3-2-0-6
(three, two, zero, six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0