Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

3-2-0-6

(three, two, zero, six)

