theavtimes.com
Man pleads not guilty in double-killing in Palmdale parking lot
PALMDALE – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale last fall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on 54-year-old Kenneth Evans and 22-year-old McKenna Evans in the store’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.
foxla.com
LAPD: Man with 'sharp metal object' shot, killed after approaching officers in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after authorities say he approached officers with a possible weapon in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Central Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
L.A. man with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl arrested in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested in Fresno County on Tuesday after deputies say he was found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl as well as over a pound of Heroin inside his car. Investigators say Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was found in the area of I-5 […]
campussafetymagazine.com
Man Fatally Shoots USC Apartment Complex Security Officer
Los Angeles, California – A security officer guarding a private student housing complex near the University of California (USC) was shot and killed Wednesday by a trespasser he was escorting off the property. The victim has been identified as Jave Garanganao, 41, and was employed by Secure Net Alliance,...
foxla.com
Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA
LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
Large police presence in South L.A. for officer involved shooting
Police responded to South Los Angeles in droves after units received an “officer needs help call.”
Man arrested after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations today in Irvine, authorities said.
Man's body found on campus of Los Angeles High School
A man’s body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
foxla.com
Man with large knife shot, killed by LAPD after refusing to drop weapon in Westlake
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after a domestic incident takes a deadly turn in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 6th and Witmer streets. When LAPD arrived, officers found a man in his 40s inside of an apartment.
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
Man Knocks Dog Unconscious, Injures 4-Year-Old Child During Neighbor Dispute
A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges after he broke a window, which later injured a 4-year-old child, during a dispute with a neighbor before resisting and injuring a deputy. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a neighbor ...
2urbangirls.com
Man’s murder conviction ordered vacated in Torrance murder
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a judge to vacate the murder conviction of one of two men for the killing of a Torrance resident during a robbery at his home more than a decade ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of...
foxla.com
LAPD investigating man's mysterious death in Canoga Park
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department investigators sought the public’s help Monday in the undetermined death of a man found in an alleyway in Canoga Park. Authorities said the victim was discovered by a passerby who found him lying face down near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street. The citizen then flagged down the Los Angeles Fire Department and a short time later, the victim was declared dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Tesla driver intentionally drove over cliff with family in car, investigators say
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after investigators found he intentionally drove his Tesla over a cliff near Devil's Slide with his wife and two children inside. Dharmesh Arvind Patel of Pasadena deliberately veered over the San Mateo County cliff...
