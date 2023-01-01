Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom

thar was stupid..he fell for the trap..now they get to lock him up for a long time..now he facing kidnapping charges & in Cali, thats a life sentence, plus assault on a female, plus breaking & entering a residence he don't live at..and now he looses ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS while being locked up! instead hr could've focused on SELF, start a small business, establish his LLC & LIVING TRUST TO grow it, start making real money, upgrade his life BETTER THAN THE BABY MOMMA'S LIFE, go to court to get his parental rights established with visitation just to keep a good bond with his child, which buys him time to focus on self, build SELF, make YOURSELF SHINE, use llc & trust to put money and business in it to protect it from judgements taxation, and the baby moms! NOW APPLY FOR JOINT CUSTODY brcuz you can provide for the child better than she can, and then....GO GET A BETTER QUEEN, more beautiful, more talented, more established, more qualified, ..UPGRADE!
