ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0jzyOY0100 A man who allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, authorities said Saturday.

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on Saturday and reunited the boy with his mother.
An Amber Alert that had been issued by the California Highway Patrol was canceled.

The child was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.

"The child is listed as a protected person in a criminal restraining order against the suspect," the Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect also allegedly took the mother's car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 3

TAKBIR!!!
3d ago

thar was stupid..he fell for the trap..now they get to lock him up for a long time..now he facing kidnapping charges & in Cali, thats a life sentence, plus assault on a female, plus breaking & entering a residence he don't live at..and now he looses ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS while being locked up! instead hr could've focused on SELF, start a small business, establish his LLC & LIVING TRUST TO grow it, start making real money, upgrade his life BETTER THAN THE BABY MOMMA'S LIFE, go to court to get his parental rights established with visitation just to keep a good bond with his child, which buys him time to focus on self, build SELF, make YOURSELF SHINE, use llc & trust to put money and business in it to protect it from judgements taxation, and the baby moms! NOW APPLY FOR JOINT CUSTODY brcuz you can provide for the child better than she can, and then....GO GET A BETTER QUEEN, more beautiful, more talented, more established, more qualified, ..UPGRADE!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of three felony charges in Stevenson Ranch

A 31-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident was arrested on multiple felony charges, including child neglect, on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service in regards to a dispute at...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia while on her way to birthday party

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Artesia last week. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family identified her as 25-year-old […]
ARTESIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver calls Long Beach police after killing man in hit-and-run

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday while crossing a street in Carson, and an investigation was underway. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics pronounced the man,...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Driver of Tesla that plunged off cliff charged with attempted murder

California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.  Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills

Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

63-Year-Old Orange County Man Who Went Missing on Hike Found Dead

A 63-year-old missing hiker was found dead nearly a day after he went missing while hiking at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California. Authorities found the hiker, a man named Jeffrey Morton, on Saturday, according to reports. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Morton...
BREA, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles on New Year's Day. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning near 20th Street and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Moreno Valley resident Austin Milligan, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, also in his 20s, was hospitalized as a result of the shooting as well, but is said to be in stable condition. Police did not report any arrests in the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought

A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy